Mystik Dan wins historic 2024 Kentucky Derby in three-way photo finish at Churchill Downs

Mystik Dan won a three-way photo finish over Sierra Leone and Forever Young in a historic 150th edition of the Grade 1, $5 million Kentucky Derby from a full field of 20 horses on Saturday night beneath the Twin Spires at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Mystik Dan, saddled by Lexington-based trainer Kenny McPeek and ridden by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., provided the first combination Oaks-Derby double since 1952 with their narrow win.

The McPeek-Hernandez duo teamed up to win the Kentucky Oaks with Thorpedo Anna on Friday evening at Churchill. The last jockey to do the Oaks-Derby double was Calvin Borel in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra and Mine That Bird. The last trainer to do the double was Ben Jones in 1952 with Real Delight and Hill Gail.

McPeek is only the fourth-ever trainer to do the Oaks-Derby double in the same year.

But it wasn’t immediately apparent that McPeek, Hernandez and Mystik Dan had achieved this ultra-rare Oaks-Derby double. A significant delay occurred following the Derby while the photo finish between the three horses was sorted out.

Brian Hernandez Jr. celebrates after winning the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby aboard Mystik Dan at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Alex Slitz

Mystik Dan ultimately held on to win as he rode the rail to victory. Sierra Leone charged on the outside to finish in second while Forever Young, a previously undefeated colt from Japan, came through the middle in a strong third-place effort.

According to Churchill Downs, 2024 marked the first three-horse photo finish since Jet Pilot, Phalanx and Faultless in the 1947 Derby.

Saturday’s result was one of the closest finishes in Derby history. It was the first Derby that was decided by a nose margin since Grindstone beat Cavonnier in 1996.

A nose was also the margin that decided second place, with Sierra Leone just beating out Forever Young for second place.

Mystik Dan raced the Kentucky Derby in a winning time of 2:03.34.

WOW.



Mystik Dan WINS the 150th Kentucky Derby in a PHOTO FINISH! pic.twitter.com/N2jfd2TsKe — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2024

unbelievable photo finish at the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/dTomTuZ3FC — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) May 4, 2024

After Friday’s Kentucky Oaks was contested over a sloppy track and rain threatened throughout Saturday, the Derby was run over a fast main track at Churchill.

It didn’t matter. McPeek and Hernandez won in both conditions at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Catching Freedom finished in fourth. T O Password (JPN) finished in fifth. Both of the Japanese horses in this year’s race placed in the top five.

Trainer Kenneth McPeek walks to the Winner’s Circle after Mystik Dan with Brian Hernandez, Jr. up (3), wins Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 4, 2024. Amy Wallot

The early pace in Saturday’s race was set by a trio of Track Phantom, post-time favorite Fierceness and Just Steel. Dornoch, who broke from post position 1 and was expected to help set the early pace, didn’t break well from the starting gate and never factored into the race result.

A $2 exacta in the Derby with Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone paid $258.56. A $1 trifecta with Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone and Forever Young (JPN) paid $1,113.84. A $1 superfecta, which included the fourth-place finisher, Catching Freedom, paid $8,254.07.

McPeek, 61, was previously 0-for-9 in the Derby, with his best finish being second with Tejano Run in 1995. McPeek, who was born in Arkansas but was raised in Lexington and graduated from Tates Creek High School, broke an 0-for-14 streak in the Oaks on Friday night when Thorpedo Anna won.

The official finish photo from Churchill Downs shows Mystik Dan (3) narrowly beating Sierra Leone (2) and Forever Young (11) to the wire. Churchill Downs

Hernandez had been 0-for-4 in the Derby, with his best finish being eighth with McCraken in 2017.

“Brian just did an amazing job,” McPeek said post-race on NBC, praising the jockey, Hernandez, multiple times.

Mystik Dan (who broke from post position 3) is owned by Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing (Brent Gasaway), Daniel Hamby and Valley View Farm. This was the first Kentucky Derby for all of Mystik Dan’s owners.

The horse went off at 18-1 odds in the Derby, and gutted out a win at the wire despite the pressure being applied by a late-charging Sierra Leone and Forever Young.

Mystik Dan hugged the rail for the entirety of his Derby trip and emerged the best from a five-wide pack of horses in the turn for home.

Mystik Dan with Brian Hernandez, Jr. up (3) wins the 150th Ky Derby , Saturday May 4, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Mark Mahan

The Derby fractions were :22.97 for the opening quarter of a mile, :46.63 for the opening half-mile and 1:11.31 for the opening three-fourths of a mile.

Mystik Dan had accrued 46 Derby qualifying points, which included a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park and a win in the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes in early February at Oaklawn Park.

The horse is now 3-1-1 in seven career starts. He entered the Derby with career earnings of $641,360, a total that will significantly increase after Saturday’s result.

The bay-colored horse was bred in Kentucky and was sired by Goldencents. Mystik Dan’s dam was Ma’am, by Colonel John.

A homebred, Mystik Dan earned his first career win at Churchill Downs last November.

Fierceness, the morning-line favorite and the 3-1 post-time favorite, finished in 15th after being part of the early race lead. The last post-time favorite to win the Derby was Justify in 2018.

With his third-place finish, Forever Young becomes the first horse who previously ran in the UAE Derby to hit the board in the Kentucky Derby. The previous best finish by a runner in the UAE Derby, which has existed since 2000, was a fifth-place effort in in 2011 by Master of Hounds.

UAE Derby participants are now 0-for-20 all time in the Kentucky Derby.

Next up for Mystik Dan, presumably, is the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown: The Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The 2024 Derby Day attendance was 156,710 spectators at Churchill Downs, an increase of more than 6,000 fans from the crowd of 150,335 people that gathered for last year’s race.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. dominates Derby undercard races

As always, several high-quality stakes races took place on the Derby undercard Saturday at Churchill Downs.

The early undercard races were dominated by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who won each of the Grade 2, $600,000 Twin Spires Turf Sprint Stakes, Grade 1, $1 million Derby City Distaff Stakes and Grade 2, $665,000 Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes.

Ortiz won each of those races for a different trainer: Ortiz was aboard Cogburn for Steve Asmussen in a 2 1/4-length victory in the Turf Sprint, Vahva for Cherie DeVaux in a 2-length victory in the Derby City Distaff and Chili Flag (FR) for Chad Brown in a win that came by a neck in the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile.

The 88-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas teamed up with jockey Jaime Torres to win the Grade 2, $600,000 Pat Day Mile Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths with Seize the Grey, and trainer H. Graham Motion paired with jockey Umberto Rispoli to win the Grade 2, $600,000 American Turf Stakes with 47-1 long shot Trikari.

Asmussen also won the Grade 1, $1 million Churchill Downs by 2 1/2 lengths with Gun Pilot, who was ridden by Cristian Torres.

New UK men’s basketball coach Mark Pope attends 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Former UK basketball star Reed Sheppard attends his first Kentucky Derby, makes his pick

Here’s who Mark Pope and the new UK basketball coaches are picking in the Kentucky Derby

Travis Kelce—but no Taylor Swift—spotted at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 2024

For Kentucky Derby first-timers, spectacle and fashion make bucket list trips complete

Live updates: Mystik Dan wins the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs