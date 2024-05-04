Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby thriller

Mystik Dan, ridden by jockey Brian J. Hernandez Jr., crosses the finish line to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby ahead of Sierra Leone (Justin Casterline)

Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, snatching victory over Sierra Leone at the wire in a scintillating first leg of US flat racing's Triple Crown at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Mystik Dan moved in front in the final straight and held off -- by less than a nose -- the late charges by second-favorite Sierra Leone and Japanese raider Forever Young.

After the fury of the race, McPeek and Hernandez had to wait just as long to see their horse, who went off at 18-1, confirmed as the winner.

"That was the longest two minutes I've ever felt in my life, waiting for them to hang that number up," Hernandez said.

"It was exciting when we hit the wire, but I wasn't sure if we won."

Fierceness, the pre-race favorite trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, challenged around the final turn but faded late.

