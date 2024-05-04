Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby in epic three-horse photo finish

Mystik Dan, rear, with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr, crosses the finish line at Churchill Downs first ahead of Sierra Leone and Forever Young in the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Photograph: Kiichiro Sato/AP

Mystik Dan won the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in a heart-pounding three-horse photo finish on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

The bay colt trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by Brian Hernandez, who went off at 18-1 odds, held off Sierra Leone by a nose with the Japanese colt Forever Young third in the $5m race, the closest finish to a Kentucky Derby in nearly three decades.

The crowd of 156,710 spectators waited nearly 10 minutes before the result was declared official. Catching Freedom placed fourth while the second runner from Japan, T O Password, took fifth.

Mystik Dan in a THRILLING photo finish to win the G1 Kentucky Derby! #KyDerby



pic.twitter.com/TqfrHOsHZQ — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2024

It was the tightest finish in America’s most famous thoroughbred race since Grindstone edged Cavonnier in 1996 – and only the 10th time a Kentucky Derby was decided by a nose.

Hernandez made all the difference, opening a wide lead by the eighth pole along the rail of the one-and-a-quarter-mile course, right as Sierra Leone and Forever Young began to close side by side down the stretch. That’s where the 38-year-old journeyman rider said he thought the race was won.

“My horse was so game being up on the inside,” the Louisiana-born jockey said. “I came through a really tight spot. We kind of climbed up on top of the rail a little bit. When he shot through that spot and he was able to cut the corner and I asked him to go for it, he shot off and I thought, ‘Oh man, we’ve got a big chance to win the Kentucky Derby.’

“To see you number flash up to win the Derby like this, I don’t think it’s going to sink in for a while.”

Hernandez and McPeek had teamed to win the Kentucky Oaks for fillies barely 24 hours earlier with Thorpedo Anna. That made McPeek the first trainer since 1952, and only the fourth ever, to win the Oaks and the Derby in the same year.

“Brian did an amazing job,” McPeek said. “He’s just a brilliant, brilliant, brilliant jockey. He probably one of the most underrated riders in the business. But not anymore.”

Mystik Dan punched his ticket for Saturday’s race with a third-place finish in the Arkansas Derby and a win in the Southwest Stakes, both at Oaklawn.

Fierceness, the morning-line favorite at 3-1, finished 15th after hopping at the start and fading in the upper stretch.