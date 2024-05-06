Mystik Dan’s win part of most-watched Kentucky Derby in 35 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mystik Dan’s photo finish win on Saturday was a part of the most-watched Kentucky Derby in 35 years, according to NBC Sports.

NBC Sports says its presentation of the 150th Kentucky Derby averaged 16.7 million viewers, the largest audience for the Derby since 1989 when 18.5 million viewed Sunday Silence’s win on ABC.

Viewership peaked from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. CT at 20.1 million viewers as Mystik Dan squeaked past runner-up Sierra Leone and third-place Forever Young in the first three-horse photo finish at the Kentucky Derby since 1947.

The peak audience was the largest ever for an NBC Sports presentation of the derby.

Mystik Dan will look to take the next step towards the Triple Crown on May 18 at the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore.

