Mystik Dan trading cards coming soon to celebrate Arkansan-owned horse winning Kentucky Derby

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thanks to a big Kentucky Derby win, the newest trading card you will be adding to your stack soon has some strong Arkansas ties.

Mystik Dan is the talk of the country this week after taking home the title of the 150th Kentucky Derby winner, but he is especially the talk of the state thanks to his Arkansas owners: the Gasaways and Hambys.

The cards are fitting for Mystik Dan, with the color of luck and money taking center stage, which also happens to be his signature color: green. What catches the eye most is the action shot of Mystik Dan doing what he loves most.

One of the owners, Lance Gasaway, said he’s happy to share the victory with his fellow Arkansans with the trading cards coming from Arkansas Graphics.

Before the Kentucky Derby, a lot of racing fans were already well-versed on Mystik Dan and his skills after seeing him run at Oaklawn, placing first in the Southwest race, and third in the most recent Arkansas Derby.

Gasaway said this year’s Kentucky Derby was a nailbiter.

“I was leaning,” Gasaway said, recalling the final moments Mystik Dan was fighting for first place. “I was leaning hard… like, ‘Let’s get to that finish line!’”

For all those wondering, Mystik Dan does know he won, according to his owners.

Lance and Sharilyn Gasaway said he has been posing for pictures all week and standing tall. They added that they’re not sure if it’s all the photographers or the peppermints he’s getting, but he certainly knows he did something right.

The next step for any Kentucky Derby winner is typically Preakness if the owners want the Triple Crown, and that race is next weekend.

Mystik’s owners are still deciding if he’s recovered enough to race and will be ready and are making the final decision together on Saturday.

