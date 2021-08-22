The Mystics, WNBA welcome back Elena Delle Donne from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Six hundred and eighty two days since she last touched the floor during a regular-season WNBA game, Elena Delle Donne has finally returned.

The two-time MVP and WNBA champion suited up for the Mystics’ Sunday matinee against the Seattle Storm, and the hometown crowd was hyped. Take a look:

Delle Donne has missed action with back problems since celebrating the Mystics’ 2019 championship. She did not participate in the WNBA bubble in 2020, either. Against the Storm on Sunday, you wouldn’t think she had missed any time judging by her tenacity early on. Her first shot in two years was a nifty turnaround from the perimeter. Nothing but net:

Mystics analyst Christy Winters-Scott had a pretty great view from the stands in Washington’s Entertainment and Sports Arena. The crowd seemed to love seeing one of the best players in league history back in action:

It’s no secret that Elena Delle Donne has been a fan favorite in D.C. since her arrival from Chicago in 2017. She’s brought a ring, an MVP award, three all-star appearances and two all-WNBA first-team nods to the Mystics. Even Russell Westbrook was a huge supporter of Delle Donne during her injury recovery from multiple back surgeries.

The Mystics entered Sunday’s matchup vs. Seattle 8-13 and sit tenth in the league. They have four more games at home in the month of August while they hope a return to good health results in a late postseason push.