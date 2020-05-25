The Washington Mystics have waived both of their 2020 WNBA draft picks, Jaylyn Agnew and Sug Sutton.

Agnew out of Creighton was selected 24th overall with the team's second-round pick. Sutton, a Texas alumna was 36th overall in the third-round. Washington did not hold a first-round pick after trading it for former WNBA MVP Tina Charles.

Their releases bring the Mystics' roster to 11 players, the league minimum. While the WNBA allows teams to hold up to 12 players, the team was under cap constraints by resigning Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman this offseason.

Washington was already over the salary cap before obtaining the salaries of both draftees, according to Spotrac. Now, the team is only $28,400 over which is a more than manageable figure entering a season.

It was sure to be a test for either of the two picks to break onto the Mystics' roster. Not only did Washington retain a majority of their championship core from 2019, but the team also reloaded with Leilani Mitchell and the addition of Charles.

Head coach Mike Thibault said after the draft that he challenged both Agnew and Sutton to take a roster spot from a veteran. Agnew providing a 3-point threat from the wing and Agnew giving depth to an important positional group: point guard. Without physical practices due to the coronavirus pandemic, that surely made the task to nab a spot from a veteran more difficult.

Agnew and Sutton are now free to sign with any other team.

MORE MYSTICS NEWS:

Mystics waive both 2020 draft picks Jaylyn Agnew and Sug Sutton originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington