Mystics' Tina Charles eclipses 6,000 points, enters top 10 all-time scoring list

Tina Charles eclipses 6,000 points, enters top 10 all-time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tina Charles entered Tuesday night's matchup with the Phoenix Mercury needing just a few buckets to make history. The WNBA veteran wasted no time doing just that.

With an early score, Charles joined elite company as she became just the 11th player in WNBA history to score 6,000 points in her career.

She didn't stop there though, as her 10 points in the first quarter pushed her to 6,008 for her career mark, which allowed her to enter the Top 10 on the all-time scoring list. Charles now sits at No. 9, just ahead of Lauren Jackson.

Charles' accomplishment comes in her 11th WNBA season but her first official campaign with the Mystics. After being traded to Washington prior to the 2020 season, Charles was medically excused due to a condition that left her more vulnerable to infection and complications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the 2012 WNBA MVP and seven-time All-Star is wasting no time picking up where she left off. After dropping 14 points in the season opener, Charles nearly eclipsed that total in just one quarter on Tuesday.

Next up on her hunt to climb the scoring list is Lisa Leslie, who is about 250 points ahead.