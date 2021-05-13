Mystics tied for second to win WNBA Finals in 2021 GM survey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Two of the 12 WNBA general managers picked the Washington Mystics to claim the league title this October in the WNBA's annual GM survey. Only one team finished with more votes than Washington.

The Las Vegas Aces are overwhelmingly expected to win the championship this season, receiving seven votes (58%). A year ago the team claimed the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs without their star center Liz Cambage. The Aces went 18-4 in the regular season, guided by WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, and claimed the top spot by winning the tiebreaker over the Seattle Storm who finished with the same record.

Ultimately, Las Vegas was swept by the Storm in the WNBA Finals 3-0.

Still, with Cambage back, a majority of the team's core returning and Seattle losing some talent, many predict the Aces as the team to beat.

Here are the full results of the GM polling on who will win the 2021 WNBA Finals:

1. Las Vegas Aces – 58%

T2. Chicago Sky – 17%

T2.Washington Mystics – 17%

4. Los Angeles Sparks – 8%

The Mystics are coming off a trying year as an organization. Three of the team's starters that were coming off a championship did not play. While the remainder of the roster clawed to a playoff spot at a 9-13 record, they were ousted quickly in the first round.

Now, many of those missing pieces return. Elena Delle Donne will come back at some point in the first half of the season after rehabbing from back surgery. Former MVP and 2020 offseason acquisition Tina Charles also will make her regular season Mystics debut on Saturday. Additionally, Natasha Cloud will suit up as well after sitting out 2020 for her social justice efforts.

Adding Charles is huge in keeping Washington's championship window open. Many are already expecting her to do big things in the District as she was one of the five players to also receive a vote in predicting the league MVP.

With all the pieces back and some new weapons, they received 17% of the vote to win it all.

The biggest challenge for Washington in the East will come from the Chicago Sky. This free agency period they brought in future Hall of Famer Candace Parker to partner with an already talented roster. Parker joins Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Diamond DeShields in the Windy City. Instantly Chicago jumps into title contention and that was shown by having the same amount of votes as Washington.

In the East, 75% of GMs also expect the Sky to have the most wins in the conference with the Mystics getting the other 25%.