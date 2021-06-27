Mystics star Emma Meesseman lifts Belgium to 2nd FIBA EuroBasket bronze medal

Emma Meesseman double-double lifts Belgium to EuroBasket bronze originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Mystics star forward Emma Meesseman continues to rack up the medals for her country, helping Belgium to its second bronze medal at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament on Sunday.

With a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double to propel her side to a 77-69 victory over Belarus in the third-place game, Meesseman has now helped the Belgian national team to back-to-back bronze medal finishes at EuroBasket.

It was a magnificent display of Meesseman's strengths. She also dished out five assists, using finesse and her towering size to put the result beyond any doubt. Meesseman's prowess helped Belgium lead for practically the entire contest, and her display was a big bounce-back performance from her dismal eight-point game in a quarterfinal loss to Serbia.

The Mystics are still holding out hope for Meesseman to make a decision about playing in the WNBA this summer, but for now Belgium turns its attention to the Tokyo Olympics so her future remains up in the air.

Belgium had never never qualified for the FIBA World Cup or an Olympics prior to their 2018 appearance at the 2018 World Championships. Meesseman was named MVP of the European Qualifying Tournament in her home country last year.

Without Meesseman -- and with star forward Elena Delle Donne still recovering from her offseason back surgery -- the Mystics have relied heavily on production from center Tina Charles this season. With a league-high 25.4 points per game plus 9.6 rebounds per game, Charles has carried Washington to a 7-8 record. The Mystics hope reinforcements are on the way soon.