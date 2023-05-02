Mystics sign former No. 4 overall pick Emily Engstler to training camp contract

Mystics sign former top-4 pick Emily Engstler to training camp deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Mystics are making moves ahead of their 2023 season.

Washington has signed forward Emily Engstler to a training camp contract, the team announced Monday. Engstler, who turned 23 the same day the Mystics brought her aboard, was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Engstler now has a chance to prove herself to first-year head coach Eric Thibault ahead of the regular season. Thibault took over the Mystics job from his father Mike, who announced in November he’s stepping away from coaching to focus on the general manager role with Washington.

Engslter played four years of ACC basketball at the collegiate level – three with Syracuse before transferring for her senior year to Louisville, where she earned First Team All-ACC honors. She was drafted by the Indiana Fever shortly after her college career ended.

Engslter hit a few ups and downs once she became a member of the Fever. Though she shot 40% from the field and 36% from deep, she averaged 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while playing around 18 minutes per game her rookie season. Ironically enough, she scored her career-high 18 points in a loss to Washington last August.

At the conclusion of the 2022 WNBA season, Engslter played overseas (as many WNBA players do during the offseason) for the Flammes Carolo Basket of the Ligue Féminine de Basketball in France. She was waived by the Fever prior to the start of training camp just last week.