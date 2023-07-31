Mystics shooting woes proving too much to overcome originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Throughout most of the WNBA season, the Washington Mystics showed that they are capable of winning in a variety of ways. Defense carried their winning ways early in the year. In other games, it was a balanced scoring approach.

But right now the Mystics have only one path to victory: shooting the ball well. Without their star players, that's been the only way to win games.

Sunday afternoon in Atlanta was just the latest example of this issue. There were several areas where Washington played to their strengths, whether it was points in the paint (32), free throw attempts (25) or tying a season-high in steals (13). They also kept even with the Dream on the boards, both recording 33 rebounds, but the Mystics had the edge on the offensive end (11 vs. 2).

All of that and they still lost 80-73. Credit that to their season-low 31.9% field goal mark and even worse 28.6% mark from deep.

"It's hard to get a run going when you don't capitalize on your stops," head coach Eric Thibault said postgame. "Did some good things in the game, we offensive rebounded, we turned them over, got to the line but we didn't make very many shots."

While missing their four players to injury (Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin, Ariel Atkins and Kristi Toliver), that's been a repeated theme for the ball club. Half of their games in the six-game stretch (1-5) saw them shoot below 40% from the field. Overall, 10 of their 25 games throughout the season have been sub-40%. The difference prior to the absences was that their defense did a good job carrying the load to five victories.

That's 5-2 when shooting below 40% with everyone healthy. No wins and three losses without them.

Of course, Austin (50.8%) and Delle Donne (49.3%) are two of the most efficient players on the team. Filling that void in just this area is a tall task. But what the franchise can't have happen is players not meeting their own standards.

Eight of the nine Mystics who played on Sunday shot below their season averages. Linnae Harper made her only shot she took. Brittney Sykes (8-for-19 FG) was the closest to her season average down a full percentage point (43.3% on the season).

"It's unlucky, all I can say is we unlucky," Tianna Hawkins said. "We're in the gym, we're practicing, we're getting up extra shots. It's just we're in a stretch now where we're not hitting it and the good thing about it is we get another opportunity to take the same shots and it'll go in."

When the shots are falling, the Mystics have shown that they have the personnel to overcome the losses. One of their best shooting nights, albeit in a defeat, came without those injured players. On Wednesday, Washington shot 51.3% - their fourth-best shooting night of the year.

All four of their top shooting performances have actually come since Austin and Toliver have been out. Only in one of those games did Delle Donne play the full contest.

On the year, Washington is below average when it comes to their shooting efficiency. The team entered Sunday's games eighth in the WNBA at shooting from the field (43.1%) and 3-point range (32.5%).

Right now, that's the biggest obstacle facing the shorthanded Mystics. It has placed them in the worst stretch of the season as losers of three straight, five of their last six and eight of their last 11. The losses have put them at a 12-13 record, below .500 for the first time since June 1. Hopefully, this week there is positive news on the injury front and a chance to regroup now that they can practice for the first time in a week.

"I think our shot quality went up and down and that's probably a reflection of what I'm calling or the actions I'm putting people in," Thibault said. "I'm always going to be self-critical on that. But you got to make shots, we got to execute better. Shoot, it all falls on me at the end of the day. So I'll go back and watch the film and we'll get a couple of practice days this week and try to improve some things."