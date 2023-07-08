Mystics react to death of franchise icon Nikki McCray-Penson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The original Washington Mystic and legendary basketball player Nikki McCray-Penson has died. Her death was announced on Friday. The first player assigned to the expansion franchise in 1998, two-time Olympic gold medalist and Women's Basketball Hall-of-Fame inductee was 51.

For many who lived through the original years of the organization, McCray-Penson was the one star that every fan knew. She was joined by fellow assignee Alessandra Santos de Oliveira in 1998 before the expansion draft even began and it was fitting what she would become. The team struggled through its first few seasons but it was McCray-Penson who shined, averaging over 17 points per game in each of her first two seasons with the club.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She only played four seasons in Washington but her impact was felt years beyond her tenure with the franchise. Even in that little amount of time, she remains eighth on the team's all-time scoring list, ninth in 3-pointers made and the seventh-best scoring season in team history.

"The entire Mystics family is saddened by the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson," general manager Mike Thibault said in a statement on Friday. "Our deepest sympathies go out to her husband, Thomas, and her son, Thomas, as well as all of her extended family. Nikki played and coached at the highest levels and exemplified what love of the game and hard work can accomplish. She was a fan favorite here in DC and brought joy to those who were lucky enough to be in her large circle of friends and admirers. Rest in peace, Nikki."

This season Washington selected the point guard to become the fourth member of its Hall of Fame. She was to be honored later this season during a home game with a full ceremony to celebrate her accomplishments while in the nation's capital.

Earlier this year, we welcomed Nikki into the Mystics Hall of Fame 🩶



We honored her at tonight's game with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/jpObgOqajc — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 7, 2023

Prior to Friday's game, head coach Eric Thibault opened up his press conference speaking on McCray-Penson's impact on the organization.

Eric Thibault spent the first portion of his pregame press conference speaking on the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson.



Said "there's a lot of women's basketball organizations, colleges that are really hurting today" highlighting her vast impact on the game. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/SzSAldyHMM — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) July 7, 2023

"I'd just like to say a word in remembrance of Nikki McCray-Penson and she's somebody that's obviously a huge figure in the history of the Mystics franchise," he said. "And there's a lot of women's basketball organizations, colleges that are really hurting today. And it's a big loss across the women's basketball world. She's a gold medalist, in the Tennessee family, the Rutgers family, Mississippi State, Old Dominion, all the stops she made in the WNBA and elsewhere and it's just a huge loss and something that we felt here today for sure. I don't know her well, I didn't know Nikki well, but the incidences when she was around the team, it was great she was still so passionate about the Mystics... but it was just a big loss and weighed heavy tonight. We're going to miss her, the game is going to miss her and hopefully we can honor her."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day Mike Thibault told the Mystics' players about McCray-Penson's passing prior to it becoming public. Eric, his son, told them that honoring her memory is done by playing with the same passion and energy she brought the organization over 25 years ago.

"(We honor her by) the way we play and the people that were here in the early days of the Mystics loved the way she competed and the passion she played with. And I think we have to show those characteristics," Eric Thibault said prior to their game against the Indiana Fever.

Washington did just that with a spirited 96-88 win while missing three starters.

Growing up in DC Nikki McCray was one of my favorite Mystics player. I remember waiting outside of the parking garage after games just to get a glimpse of the players leaving the arena. Nikki would always stop and speak to us! One of my most cherished moments as a kid. RIP 🕊️ https://t.co/r2DXXZlYyo — Monique Currie (@Mocurrie25) July 7, 2023

McCray-Penson was an icon in the sport of basketball -- and not just with the Mystics organization. She played under the legendary Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee, being named All-American twice. After playing in D.C., the guard played for the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury, the San Antonio Silver Stars and retired with the Chicago Sky in 2006.

Advertisement

Her gold medals came at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. Her three All-Star Game appearances all came while playing with the Mystics.

McCray-Penson's coaching career began as an assistant at Western Kentucky. She became a head coach at Old Dominion and Mississippi State. She was entering her second season as an assistant at Rutgers this year.

"She was like ball, so for me it was I mean, it's Nikki McCray, it's not like you don't know who that is and what she's done for women's basketball as a whole and just who she was as a person," Ariel Atkins said. "And somebody who, she was as a coach as well, a coach that kids want to play for. Obviously, I didn't know her personally, but whenever you lose one of the basketball community, especially somebody who was a part of something that you're a part of, it's hard, but I feel like tonight we did the best we could to honor the way she played the game."