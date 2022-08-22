Mystics’ No. 1 defense wasn't strong enough for the elite Seattle Storm

Mystics’ No. 1 defense wasn't strong enough for the elite Storm originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

All season, the Washington Mystics hung their hats on the defensive side of the ball. An ensemble of defensive studs had gathered in D.C. with one goal: to form the best defensive team in the WNBA.

Whether it be from a philosophical change, a necessity due to salary cap constraints, or both, it was a distinct shift from what previous championship-caliber Mystics were known for.

Four players, one-third of their roster, had received an All-Defensive Team recognition at one point throughout their careers coming into the season. Natasha Cloud – who has been pounding her chest to join that exclusive club – could make it five this year. Simply put, they were a defensive juggernaut.

But the Seattle Storm had the one thing to counter such an immovable object: Four former No. 1 picks.

The quartet of Sue Bird (2002), Tina Charles (2010), Jewell Loyd (2015), and Breanna Stewart (2016) unequivocally showed that their offensive unit was superior to Washington’s defense.

Seattle scored 86 and 97 points in its first-round series sweep. Those totals tied for the sixth-most and second-most point totals allowed by the Mystics this season.

Ask Washington though, and they’re content with what their defense delivered, especially in Game 2.

“They made a lot of tough shots with a hand in their face and that's to their credit,” head coach Mike Thibault said postgame. “I didn't think our defense was that bad for part of it, but every time I looked around, they're knocking down some big shots. It's why they have a chance to win a championship. Their offense is really good and they had a good game plan for us.”

“You can have as good a defense as you want,” Thibault continued later in his press conference. “You still got to be able to score too and you weren't good enough tonight and I mean they played like a great team tonight.”

Story continues

That makes what Seattle did all the more impressive. The offense was the main failure despite the 97 points, 55.6% field goal percentage and 52.2% 3-point percentage allowed. Lulls and shooting woes – which did rear their ugly heads throughout both games – were supposed to be protected thanks to the No. 1 defense in the WNBA.

Had it not been Washington’s defense guarding them, perhaps it’s another memorable 100+-point performance to go along with the Chicago Sky’s and Las Vegas Aces’ dominant wins this postseason.

“I mean, they're just a great team,” Elena Delle Donne said. “They have so many weapons. They're constantly in movement. They wear you down. So, obviously, 97 is too much, but we also needed to put on more and again, it's like what we kind of been saying all season, our offense just never really got to where we felt like it needed to be and when you're playing a team like Seattle with a bunch of scorers and a ton of movement, there's some breakdowns that happen.”

Those four stars for the Storm combined for 126 of their 183 total points (69%). Stewart averaged 22 points in the two wins to lead all scorers. Charles – who was a member of the Mystics in 2021 – had 12 points in Game 2 and displayed the upper hand over her matchup Shakira Austin in the post.

And the thing is, Seattle wasn’t this unbeatable offensive threat throughout the year. They don’t pose the same potency that a team like the Aces do. Nor do they have the efficiency of a team like the Connecticut Sun. They weren’t blowing out opponents as the 2019 Mystics team did.

Heck, this season the Storm’s offense was ranked fifth in points (82.5 ppg), sixth in offensive rating (102.6) and seventh in pace.

Surely one would believe that a defense that the Mystics hoped to ride to another WNBA title could be the deciding factor for a round.

“We finally got out and ran,” Bird said. “That really was the key. I think they're a team that when they're set, it's really hard to score against them. But we were picky about which moments to run and then I feel like it was the third and even into the fourth quarter where we finally got it going. And we got some things in transition because that's when they can't execute their schemes quite as well.”

A first-round exit puts the Mystics back at the drawing board this upcoming offseason. Unlike years past, there’s no obvious excuse or area of focus. After 2020, it was simply because half of the roster wasn’t playing in the bubble. Last year was more of the same with Delle Donne and Alysha Clark sidelined due to injuries, and no consistency with the roster.

This year the Mystics got beat by what Thibault called a “better” Seattle team. There’s now an extra month of the offseason to figure out how to change that.