Mystics’ Mike Thibault becomes first WNBA head coach to 350 career wins

Thibault becomes first WNBA head coach to 350 wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Mystics head coach Mike Thibault made history Thursday night, leading Washington to a 96-93 win over the Atlanta Dream to secure the 350th victory of his WNBA career.

"I mean, shoot. I know I told somebody last time we had one of these — I think it was at 300 — that it just means I'm old and I've kind of stuck with it," Thibault said after the game. "I think that, for me that means that these players keep me young."

Thibault has been a WNBA head coach since 2003, coaching the Connecticut Sun for 10 seasons before joining the Mystics in 2013. He’s led two different teams to four WNBA Finals appearances and guided Washington to its first WNBA Finals title in franchise history three years ago.

The all-time record for most wins by a head coach has belonged to Thibault since 2013. He holds a hefty lead over the current second-place holder and Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, who entered play Thursday with 282 wins to his name.

With Thursday’s win, the Mystics moved to 5-6 on the season.