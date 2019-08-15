Mystics-Lynx Preview

The Washington Mystics' current winning streak included a rout of the Minnesota Lynx.

Eying their third five-game winning streak of the season, the visiting Mystics look for a second victory over the Lynx in less than a week Friday night.

Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 25 points, star Elena Delle Donne had 23 with 10 rebounds and Aerial Powers added 20 as the WNBA-leading Mystics (18-7) rolled to a 101-78 home victory over Minnesota on Sunday. Washington shot 54.8 percent while knocking off the Lynx (13-12) for the second time in 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington followed with an 88-59 victory over Seattle on Wednesday. Powers scored 16 to lead six players in double figures for the Mystics, who outscored the Storm 29-8 in the fourth quarter to win their fourth in a row and ninth in the last 10 to maintain their edge over Connecticut and Las Vegas for the top spot in the "W."

"The way the standings are, you've just got to win every night or someone else is going to take your spot," said Delle Donne, who scored 14 in the final 2019 meeting between last season's WNBA Finals participants, said via the Mystics' official Facebook page. "We can feel that pressure, but it's good pressure."

Powers (10.6 points per game) have averaged 16.7 points over the last three games.

Washington, which has won a season-high five straight games two times already in 2019, can do so again by completing the season sweep of Minnesota. Kristi Toliver scored 32 points and Delle Donne (18.9 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game) hit the 3,500-point mark as the Mystics won 79-71 at Minnesota on July 24 in the teams' first meeting.

Story continues

The Lynx were able to rebound from that lopsided defeat at Washington by winning 89-73 at New York on Tuesday. Odyssey Sims had 17 points and Stephanie Talbot scored 16 as Minnesota shot 51.6 percent, but needed to hold off a late charge from the Liberty.

Currently in playoff position, Minnesota has won three of four.

"We know that we have to win games," guard Danielle Robinson told the Lynx's official website earlier this week. "Winning our games, taking care of business and things will fall into place."

Sims (14.5 ppg) scored 20 against the Mystics last weekend.