Mystics looking to play with faster pace, up-tempo style similar to 2019 team

Mystics looking to play with faster pace, similar to 2019 team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON -- A year ago the Washington Mystics had the slowest pace in the entire WNBA. It was a statistic that followed the organization throughout much of the season. When asked about the somewhat surprising development for a franchise known for their offense, then-head coach now general manager Mike Thibault was vexed at media availabilities and would jokingly pass off the question.

Well, this year, with his son Eric Thibault taking the reigns, pace and tempo are of the utmost importance for the organization.

"I think we know we have to play with a little bit more pace," Eric Thibault said at media day. "We know we need to play with a better tempo. And, as I mentioned before, having a lot of ball handlers, a lot of playmakers, we need to open the court back up. You might see a little bit more kind of five-out offense, definitely things that we've done before but a little bit more of a premium on it."

So what exactly measures pace? It is a term that is being thrown around quite often in modern basketball and a stat referenced for a team's success or failures. Pace simply means the number of possessions per game. Typically, especially in today's high-scoring game, the more possessions the better. More possessions mean the opportunity to score more points.

By improving its pace, Washington wants to have more possessions to allow two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne and company to go to work. They believe getting those additional opportunities is possible with the free-agent additions they brought in this year and the development of other players on the roster.

For Washington, though, it all starts with their defense. While they were the No. 1 defensive team across several metrics in 2022, the Mystics did have trouble generating live-ball turnovers. Improving that element of the game should lead Washington to more possessions and - in essence - easier possessions too by scoring in transition. Washington was right at the league average with 7.6 steals per game a year ago, that should be bolstered with the addition of Brittney Sykes.

Sykes has led the league in steals in back-to-back years. She's one of the WNBA's best isolation defenders who can generate turnovers on the ball with her active hands and aggression when an open-faced ball is put in front of her. It will create a wild situation for opponents facing Washington's backcourt to have Natasha Cloud (two All-Defensive team honors), Ariel Atkins (five All-Defensive teams) and Sykes (three) all on one team.

"You don't need four or five people to push the ball down your throat," Sykes told NBC Sports Washington. "All you need is about one or two. And that was one of the things in coming [to D.C.], that was something that the coaching staff talked to me about, like being the person that I am in transition and just pushing the ball, creating more possessions for our team along with Tash and Ariel."

There are caveats to 'pace' because it doesn't factor in anything else on the floor. It doesn't matter how efficient your team is or if they turn the ball over, etc. Context is important. An example being last year's pace stat. Washington had 76.7 possessions per 40 minutes in 2022, a full possession behind every other team (per Basketball Reference).

That is the same pace (76.7) as the 2019 Mystics, which many have heralded as one of the best offensive teams of all time. That mark was just eighth-best in the league back then, but inevitably it didn't matter or hinder such an offensive juggernaut.

Pace might not be the exact catch-all fix that would vault Washington to the top of the league. But having your pace translate to your offense, that could be the difference everyone is looking for. And it might just boost it enough so the coach doesn't have to answer questions about it at press conferences.

"Our offense wasn't great last year. Y'all that's just being honest," Cloud said at media day. "So now you implement all those pieces. You add Kristi back in, you add [Sykes] back in, you add Ariel Atkins who can all run the one right? When we get stops on defense, now that makes us a better transition offensive team, which is who we want to be. In 2019, we won the championship by being a transition offense team. We barely ran any plays, barely, because we were good enough to get stops to push the ball in pace and when we have space and pace we're a really scary team."