Mystics getting ready to take on the Dallas Wings at home Saturday

Mystics getting ready to take on the Dallas Wings at home Saturday

SOUTHEAST D.C. (DC News Now) – Tides are turning in Washington as the Mystics capture two wins in three games after starting the season 0-12. The team’s been supported by guard Ariel Atkins whose put up 27 and 29 points in back to back game, according to teammate guard Karlie Samuelson that’s been huge for the team.

“She’s making tough shots and she’s hard to guard and she defends well too. So we really need that.” said Samuelson. “I mean, she’s playing like an all star to me.” she said.

Atkins hasn’t been the only Mystic playing well, rookie Aaliyah Edwards has been one of the more consistent rookies in the WNBA. The young forward put up 16 points in her last outing and has been steadily improving throughout the season.

“She’s like first to the gym and last to leave on all the optional days.” said Samuelson on her young teammate. “I know she’s a rookie but she’s been having to play vet minutes and big minutes. We’ve really needed that too.” she said.

The Mystics will have a challenge Saturday, tasked with having to contain Arike Ogunbowale. Dallas’ star guard is averaging 25.4 points per game heading into Saturday. She’s currently listed as a game-time decision, but the Mystics are ready for her.

“It’s not one person’s job to stop or slow her down. We’ve got to defend her with all five.” said head coach Eric Thibault. “And if she makes some of the ones that we’re living with, then not, freaking out, losing our minds about it.” he continued

Tip off is set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast D.C.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.