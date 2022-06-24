Mystics Elizabeth Williams’ brother Mark drafted by Charlotte Hornets

Elizabeth Williams’s brother Mark drafted by Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Mystics center Elizabeth Williams was nowhere to be found during Washington’s game against the Seattle Storm on Thursday night. Instead, she was in Brooklyn, looking on as her brother Mark achieved his NBA dream with the Charlotte Hornets drafting him 15th overall.

The 7-foot-2 center out of Duke is the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year and an instant boost to Charlotte’s frontcourt. He does, however, have a family name to live up to. Elizabeth Williams was the No. 4 pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft of the Connecticut Sun. She later became an All-Star with the Atlanta Dream and joined the Mystics as a free agent last offseason.

Elizabeth, who was also celebrating her 29th birthday, tweeted out her support for her brother.

Proud isn't even the word ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º — Elizabeth Williams (@E_Williams_1) June 24, 2022

Both brother and sister were stars at Duke and now they will each go down as professionals in the game of basketball. So far, it’s Elizabeth who has set the bar with over 1,900 career points and 1,300 rebounds across eight seasons. She also sits 17th on the WNBA's all-time blocks list with 364.