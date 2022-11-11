Mystics earn No. 4 pick in 2023 WNBA Draft after lottery

Mystics earn No. 4 pick in WNBA Draft after lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Mystics will select fourth in the 2023 WNBA Draft following the draft lottery on Friday night. The team entered the event with the third-best odds (17.8%) at the top selection for the second straight year. If they hold on to the pick, it will mark the 10th time Washington will select a player in the top four.

The Mystics are fortunate to be in the lottery once again spot thanks to a pre-draft trade a season ago.

Holding the top selection for just the second time in its history, Washington moved back in 2022 to No. 3 after seeing great value in the top three prospects. Returning to them in a deal with the Atlanta Dream was not only the third overall pick but also the No. 14 overall pick and the Los Angeles Sparks' 2023 first-round pick.

It was a gamble, but it paid off in many ways. They drafted the Rookie of the Year runner-up in Shakira Austin (who is well ahead of where the organization needed her to be), Christyn Williams (who missed 2022 due to injury) and now another lottery selection.

Gathering top-tier lottery picks is normally a challenge for a team like the Mystics. Teams that are on the heels of winning a championship, have a balanced core in place and a two-time MVP on the roster don't normally find themselves picking in the top half of the draft.

But, one underwhelming season in 2021 changed all that. They got lucky in the lottery and head coach/ general manager Mike Thibault maximized the value of that pick with the ensuing trade.

There are a lot of unknowns in the upcoming 2023 Draft class, but one thing is clear, South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston is the runaway favorite to be drafted first. Behind her in no particular order is the star Maryland wing Diamond Miller, the electric Iowa State scorer Ashley Joens, Stanford wing Haley Jones and Virginia Tech point guard Ashley Owusu.

Story continues

There are a ton of other prospects that could easily rise to lottery status based on play in the upcoming season. Who the Mystics select may not be on draft boards at this point.

Whoever the franchise selects will be a catalyst to the next Mystics generation, post-Elena Delle Donne. Already, Austin appears to be a franchise pillar at 22. Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen are also locked to long-term contracts.

But in the short term, it will be a huge financial relief. A locked-in core of five players (Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Hines-Allen, Atkins) already makes up 60% of the salary cap for 2023. That leaves $572,466 for the final six roster spots. The rookie they draft in 2023 will make $74,305 according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, leaving the Mystics enough cap space to make a splash in free agency.

That's not something that would have been tenable unless they were bargain-shopping for players at or near veteran minimum contracts.

The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place April 10.