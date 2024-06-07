Mystics drop to 0-10 in 79-71 loss to Chicago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Mystics lost to the Chicago Sky 79-71 at Capital One Arena on Thursday, dropping to an 0-10 record.

In front of crowd of 10,000 fans, the Mystics jumped out in front of the Sky early and went into halftime with a 44-35 lead.

The team’s momentum drastically turned in the third quarter. Coming out flat, the Mystics relinquished their lead after being outscored 25-10.

“Everybody has to be better. Coaches gotta be better, players gotta be better,” head coach Eric Thibault said. “It’s just key moments, key stretches of the game where we just have to sustain it for longer. You can’t have a bad quarter.”

The Mystics shot 26.7 percent from the field in the third quarter, and the Sky held them to four made shots.

Despite the loss, Mystics rookie Aaliyah Edwards had the best night of her career. She posted 23 points (10/12 FG) and 14 rebounds, both career highs, along with four blocks.

“When everyone is talking about the rookie class, don’t forget Aaliyah Edwards,” guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough said. “She made a statement tonight.”

The Mystics have a quick turnaround. They’ll try to earn their first win of the season against No.1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Friday night. That game is set tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday night’s ticket sales were limited to 10,000, Friday’s crowd has the potential to be a full capacity crowd of more than 20,000 fans.

