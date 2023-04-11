Mystics draft Stephanie Soares, trade her away for a gamble on 2025 draft class

Mystics draft Soares, trade her away for a gamble on 2025 draft class originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Moments after the Washington Mystics drafted their second center in as many seasons, the team traded the prospect away in a significant draft-night deal with the Dallas Wings. In return, the Mystics will receive the Atlanta Dream's 2025 first-round pick and the Wings' 2024 second-round pick.

While holding the rights to the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, Washington selected Stephanie Soares out of Iowa State. Soares is a high-value prospect who wasn't on many draft radars prior to her lone year with the Cyclones. Many analysts see tremendous upside in Soares as a 6-foot-6 center with the skills to have tremendous versatility to play behind the 3-point arc.

Drafting Soares a year after taking Shakira Austin at No. 3, however, did present an interesting conundrum for how the roster was going to be built in the future.

If it was not for the lone limiting factor for Soares - an injury that she suffered in January - it would have put rookie head coach, Eric Thibault in a tough situation. The Iowa State prospect tore her ACL, which is anticipated to keep her out for the entirety of the 2023 season. Crisis, briefly, would have been averted.

Because of that, the initial selection made sense for Washington (despite a new logjam at the center position) and then the trade to move Soares does as well.

Already the Mystics had their core set for the upcoming 2023 season and beyond. Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen and Austin were all under contract entering the offseason. Many are anticipated to be a huge part of the organization for years to come. Adding Brittney Sykes on a multi-year deal in free agency gave the team yet another dynamic element to their offense.

There wasn't going to be much room for Soares or really any prospect who was available fourth overall to have a significant impact in 2023. Soares gave them the opportunity to add her into the fold in 2024. Now, by trading her, Washington gets to add another first-round option in 2025 when roster help might be a bigger priority.

Story continues

And the team the pick comes from, the Dream, has picked in the WNBA lottery for each of the past four seasons.

It is yet again another move by general manager Mike Thibault to make the most of every draft pick available to him. The last time Washington drafted in the first round with their original pick was in 2019 with Kiara Leslie at No. 10. Their 2020 and 2021 first-round picks were used to acquire Tina Charles. The 2022 pick was originally No. 1 before it was traded away.

Thibault is also perhaps playing his own lottery game with the 2025 first-round pick. With the additional year of COVID eligibility in college, many of the sport's top stars are staying in school for longer. Even electric scorer Caitlin Clark alluded to using that extra year of eligibility instead of coming out for the 2024 draft next year.

On top of Clark, that extra year could apply to Connecticut's Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards, LSU's Angel Reese and Stanford's Cameron Brink could all declare in 2025 instead of 2024. All it takes is one or two to stay that extra season to load up the class.

We're years away, but that's already being discussed as potentially the best draft class since 2013.

Washington acquired the original No. 4 pick via a pick swap from a 2022 trade with the Dream where the Mystics moved back from the No. 1 overall spot. In return for the top selection, the team received the 2022 No. 3 overall pick, the right to swap their 2023 first-round pick with the Los Angeles Sparks' selection and other draft compensation. Los Angeles' pick turned into a lottery selection as the Sparks missed the postseason. It officially became the No. 4 selection following the WNBA Draft Lottery.

Here's what the Washington Mystics and Mike Thibault have turned the 2022 No. 1 overall pick into (so far):



-2022 No. 3 overall pick

-2022 No. 14 overall pick

-2024 Second Round pick (DAL)

-2025 First Round pick (ATL) — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) April 10, 2023

Washington did end up drafting two more prospects in guard Elena Tsineke (South Florida) at No. 20 and wing Txell Alarcon (Spain) at No. 32. Those picks will battle at training camp for some of the few remaining open roster spots.