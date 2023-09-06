Mystics clinch second-straight playoff berth, ready for new slate originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Mystics have clinched a berth for the 2023 WNBA Playoffs. After a trying and exhausting season, with 82 games missed due to injury, Washington has guaranteed their spot to compete for a championship.

The final piece needed to solidify their spot in the top eight teams was a victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. Washington came out, never trailed and walloped the lowly Mercury in a 100-77 win. It was the second 100-point game on the season, tying their largest margin of victory.

It wasn't personal for the Mystics, it was just business.

“We all knew and that was a conversation that we had today," Natasha Cloud said of the clinching opportunity postgame. "We needed to get this game, we gave that one away the other night. And we needed to control it so me and [Elena Delle Donne] going into the game looked at each other and we're like 'we're going to [expletive] get in tonight.'”

Just getting to this point at an 18-20 record (currently 6th place in the WNBA standings) is an accomplishment in itself. All season it's been injury, after injury, after injury holding this team back. Not once have they been able to get in a rhythm with their entire roster healthy. Even the win over Phoenix came with two starters, Ariel Atkins (nose) and Shakira Austin (hip) missing the contest.

Yesterday the expected, but still "heart-breaking news," became official. It was announced that Kristi Toliver tore her ACL in Sunday night's game and would miss the rest of the season.

It hasn't just been speed bumps and potholes the Mystics have had to navigate through; it's been full-on vehicle barriers stopping Washington.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year," Shatori Walker-Kimbrough said pregame. "We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves, but the fact (is) that we still have an opportunity to determine our fate. We have to seize this opportunity for sure and we’re looking to do that today.”

Getting to the postseason was the first goal. Now that can be checked off and celebrated for a short time. It's the next one that's going to be the true test for this team, with or without a full roster.

“I think we had a team that everybody expected to make the playoffs," head coach Eric Thibault said postgame. "We're not sitting in standings where we would want it to be. But at the same time, no matter where you are in the standings and kind of given everything we've gone through, you're in a best-of-three series and that was going to be difficult no matter what seed you are. Even the top couple seeds are going to have a difficult situation where they have to win two games on their home court or else they go on the road. So we get to put a little bit of this behind us and have a clean slate just like the other seven teams that'll be in the playoffs."

A majority of seeding is still to be determined, but Washington can claim no better than the No. 5 seed in the playoff bracket. That means the Mystics will start their postseason on the road and have to win, at minimum, one of two games to force a decisive Game 3 back in D.C. Two wins take the series.

But the opposition will be one of the top four teams: the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun or the Dallas Wings. Three of those teams have an MVP candidate. Two of them were coined 'super teams' at the start of the season.

Given the relief and weight off of the Mystics' shoulders from just making it to the party, they don't care who they face. They know that whoever they play will have the challenge of knocking them off.

“Congrats on finishing 1/2/3/4 in the @wnba standings. Your reward is playing a healthy @WashMystics team in the first round.” — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) August 29, 2023

“I think, honestly, with where we’ve been this season, I don’t give a damn where we land, I just want to land," Brittney Sykes said. "Like have I looked at standings before? Yes. But right now and what it’s been this season, it’s like ‘shoot, let’s just make playoffs' and then wherever we drop, it’s hell for the other team."

Two games remain for Washington against the Atlanta Dream and Liberty. Playing Atlanta will be a de-facto seeding affair on Friday night. The New York contest could be one where the Liberty are battling for the top overall seed or it could be meaningless for them.

One thing is for sure, no one should want to play the Mystics in a win-or-go-home situation. They are just one of two squads (the Dallas Wings being the other) who have beaten both 'super teams' this year.

It's a fresh slate. A 0-0 start for the Mystics. They know who they have in their locker room and they still have belief they have what it takes to win it all.

“'This has been a storm of a season but we commend us for sticking together no matter how ugly it got," Cloud said. "We stayed the course, we stayed our course... We've stayed together and you're here now so we're just trying to one foot in front of the other. We know what we still have in this locker room. It's now about- it's not even about showing up, it is that [expletive] time so let's go.”