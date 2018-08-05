Mystics champing at the bit to host Wings

The Washington Mystics understandably wanted to play the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night because they wanted to keep their momentum going after snapping the Atlanta Dream's eight-game winning streak in the previous game.

The Aces' travel problems -- spending more than 25 hours in airports and airplanes over two days because of flight delays and cancellations -- forced the visitors to notify the WNBA they would not play despite arriving in Washington, D.C., five hours before the scheduled tipoff. The Aces cited health concerns for not showing up.

The Mystics (15-11) tried to take care of the fans that showed up by signing autographs. The chance to build on winning two of their last three games, including the 15-point win at Atlanta, would have to wait until they traveled to play the now-struggling Dallas Wings (14-13) on Sunday.

"I'm really disappointed that the Las Vegas players and organization didn't come to compete," Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said. "Every team I've been around in the WNBA or the NBA or the old CBA goes through this. College teams go through it, and you have an obligation to the fans who paid money to come watch you play. If you're there and in the city and can play, you should show up and play."

Dallas might be shy to show up to Sunday's game after losing four straight, a skid that includes three losses to teams not in the playoffs -- two to the Chicago Sky (10-18) and another to the Indiana Fever (5-23).

Dallas, which lost 84-78 at Indiana on Thursday, is obviously missing All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, who did not travel with the team because of a facial injury. Her status for Sunday's game is doubtful.

The Wings had 21 turnovers that led to 29 points for the Fever.

"Well, it's passing. Communicating the pass and trying to get the ball inside," Dallas coach Fred Williams said. "Just thought the Fever did a good job of getting in the passing lanes and turning them into points at the other end.

"We also just have to shoot better (5 of 22 from beyond the 3-point line)."

Dallas post player Liz Cambage scored 37 points, giving her back-to-back 30-point performances and five such games this year. She has reached double figures in all 27 games and has scored at least 20 in her past six outings.

Washington, which lost 90-81 at Dallas on July 19, enters Sunday's game 1 1/2 games ahead of the Wings, who are in the last playoff slot of No. 8 in the league.

Mystics all-star Elena Delle Donne is averaging 20.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.