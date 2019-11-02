Mystics player calls out Capitals on Twitter for forgetting about D.C.'s WNBA championship

It’s a mighty fine time to be a Washington D.C. sports fan.

The Washington Nationals are throwing a parade for one of the most improbable World Series titles in MLB history. The Washington Capitals are just a year removed from a cathartic breakthrough to win the Stanley Cup. And the Washington Mystics just enjoyed one of the most dominant seasons you will ever see in the WNBA.

All three championships were the first in history for each franchise.

Unfortunately, even the social media staff for one of those teams seemed to forget one of the other championships happened.

Mystics’ Natasha Cloud reminds Capitals who just won WNBA title

Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, a starter on the 2019 WNBA championship team and defensive standout, took issue with a graphic tweeted out by the Capitals on Saturday celebrating the “District of Champions.” The two examples: the 2018 Capitals and 2019 Nationals.

Cloud didn’t seem happy.

God damn. Even more ignorant is we’re under the same damn company. Your social media people are weak af. https://t.co/37SmC0kpwK — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) November 2, 2019

As Cloud alludes to, what makes that oversight particularly embarrassing is that the Capitals and Mystics are both owned by Ted Leonsis and his Monumental Sports & Entertainment company. Heck, the two teams probably share offices.

That’s also not to mention the Capitals forgot the word “Champion” in their tweet.

Obviously, that’s not great, and the oversight runs completely counter to the point the Capitals’ tweet was trying to make. Three championships in two years for a city is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of run, and enough to exorcise all the demons that had haunted D.C. sports for decades.

Yes, the Mystics won a championship this year. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

