Mystics beat Liberty 67-54 for 3rd straight win

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Elena Delle Donne #11 of the Washington Mystics goes to the basket against the New York Liberty on June 29, 2017 at Verizon Center in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Ivory Latta made four 3-pointers and matched Elena Delle Donne with 15 points to help the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 67-54 on Thursday night.

Washington led 46-34 after three quarters as New York only scored seven points in the frame. The Liberty went scoreless for the first two minutes of the fourth and Washington pulled away.

Tianna Hawkins added 13 points for Washington (10-5), which has won three straight. Her 3-point play early in the fourth extended the Mystics' lead to 51-34.

Washington made its first 19 free throws and finished at 21 of 23.

Shavonte Zellous had 17 points and seven rebounds for New York (7-6). Tina Charles grabbed eight rebounds and moved past Lauren Jackson for 10th in league history. Charles was just 3 of 15 from the field for eight points. Sugar Rodgers did not play because of a lower back injury.