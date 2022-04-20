  • Oops!
Mystics announce No. 14 pick Christyn Williams will miss season due to knee injury

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
The Washington Mystics announced on Wednesday that Christyn Williams, their recent second-round draft pick, will miss the entire 2022 season after injuring her knee during training camp.

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Williams is due to undergo surgery soon and there is no timeline for her return.

“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly," head coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in a statement. "She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season. She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family.”

This is a heartbreaking development for Williams. She was primed to begin her WNBA career in just a few weeks following an outstanding four years as a guard at UConn. Williams averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in her senior year at UConn and earned the Ann Meyers Drysdale award as the nation’s top shooting guard. She helped lead the team to the 2022 national championship game before the Mystics took her at No. 14 in the draft.

Many people have wished Williams a speedy recovery on Twitter, but one in particular knows exactly what she's going through: Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers was Williams' teammate at UConn, and missed several months in late 2021 and early 2022 due to a knee injury. So not only does she know about making a comeback, she also knows what Williams is capable of. If Bueckers is predicting a "crazy" comeback story for Williams, we should all take her word for it.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 31: Christyn Williams #13 of the Connecticut Huskies answers questions during a press conference at the 2022 NCAA Women&#39;s Basketball Final Four at the Target Center on March 31, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Christyn Williams, who was recently drafted by the Washington Mystics, will miss her rookie season in the WNBA after injuring her knee. (Photo by Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

