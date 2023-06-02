Mystics adding to playbook to get Ariel Atkins involved and out of slump

Mystics adding to playbook to get Atkins involved and out of slump originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON -- One area that has held the Washington Mystics back at the start of the season has been their shooting. The team is seeing the ball go in just 40.7% of the time from the field (7th in the WNBA) and 27.0% from 3-point range (last). Part of that is because one of the team's best open-floor shooters, Ariel Atkins, has struggled to find her shot in the first four games.

But after a week of practice in-between games, head coach Eric Thibault thinks her fortune might soon change.

"I kind of told her it was probably my fault early, of she got lost a little bit in the offense as we added stuff in," Thibault said this week after practice. "And so the last week, 10 days we started to put in more stuff for our wings, which will help her. I thought the game in Chicago, she actually got higher quality shots, like she got some curls into the foul line and her pull-up and get a couple of good looks at three. So I think now we'll have a better balance of getting her involved off the ball, on the ball and not just standing in the corners waiting."

Atkins' start to the 2023 campaign is out of the norm for the six-year veteran. She's shooting 30.8% and 11.8% from the field and from deep, respectively. That is a far cry from her career averages of 41.8% and 36.2% in the same categories.

It's not the lone reason why the Mystics dropped their two games against the Connecticut Sun to have Washington at a 2-2 record. But it's tough to win games when she's taking a high amount of shots and they aren't falling. In the two losses, Atkins was 4-for-16 from the field and just hit one of her 10 3-point attempts.

She knows as a shooter, the best way to get out of that funk is to simply keep shooting the ball. Historically, the tide will change at some point.

"Yeah, (it's a) small sample size. Not really pressed about it, I know shots are gonna fall," Atkins said. "Statistically, they just have to at some point, but I think I do like the shots that I took in the Chicago game. I think I was more confident, I was more understanding of where my shots were coming from and what we're kind of doing within the offense."

There's also a new offensive dynamic that Atkins has to navigate this season. Two of the team's big offseason additions, Brittney Sykes and Kristi Toliver, are both lead guards whose game attracts them to the ball.

The Sykes addition has also led the team to switch up its offense and play more up-tempo than they have in years past. That means the ball in the hands of Sykes, Natasha Cloud and Elena Delle Donne to quickly push the ball. Not only that, there are two more talented guards the offense has to feed and is also the opposite of the trend from the past few years.

Ever since the championship season, Atkins has stepped up as the clear No. 2 guard on the team. With that, her production increased and she became a huge focal point of the offense. Having Cloud be a facilitator with a driver's mentality, Atkins was the guard left to score on the perimeter from the starting group. She thrived in that role and was named an All-Star for two of the three seasons since.

Navigating that dynamic is a challenge for the 2021 Olympic gold medalist. However, that challenge is fixable without the schematic changes by the coaches.

"I would say so," Atkins responded when asked it if was a matter of when she chooses to strike. "Picking and choosing my spots, but I should always choose my spot, if that makes sense. Like I have to have a scorer's mentality because it opens up things for us regardless. But also picking and choosing in the sense of knowing when sometimes I do need to make that shot versus trying to make a play for somebody else"

The first chance to see what's new in the playbook for Atkins is this weekend when Washington plays the Dallas Wings on Friday and the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday (7 p.m., NBC Sports Washington). Both opponents are in the bottom four in terms of 3-point defense.