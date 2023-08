Elena Delle Donne led Washington with 21 points and 7 rebounds as the Mystics defeated the Aces, 78-62. Ariel Atkins (16 points) and Brittney Sykes (14 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds) totaled 30 points in the victory for the Mystics. Kelsey Plum (21-3-3) and Aja Wilson (14 points, 11 rebounds) led the Aces in the loss. The Mystics improve to 16-18 as the Aces fall to 30-5.