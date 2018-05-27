Mystics (3-0) face champion Lynx

WASHINGTON -- The first-place Washington Mystics will get tested Sunday when they host the WNBA defending champion Minnesota Lynx on Sunday at Capital One Arena.

The Mystics have built their 3-0 record with a pair of wins over the last-place Indiana Fever and a home defeat of the second-to-last Las Vegas Aces.

Minnesota (2-1) swept Washington in last year's semifinals and is coming off a 78-72 victory over the Liberty in New York on Friday night.

Minnesota trailed 72-71 before Maya Moore's 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds put the Lynx ahead to stay. They finished the game on a 12-2 run.

"Hard fought," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "The identity of this team is grinding out hard games on the road. We needed that. It could have gone one direction or the other. Getting key stops, that's how you win on the road."

Seimone Augustus led the Lynx with 21 points, shooting 9-for-14 from the field. Moore added 20 points and seven rebounds and Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

"We're a very veteran team, everyone knows when they're supposed to step up and in what moment," Fowles said. "We try to not do too much to step out of our element to make it bad on our behalf, but it was Seimone's time to shine, then Maya came right behind her."

The Mystics entered the weekend fourth in the league in field goal percentage (44.7) and 3-point field goal percentage (35.5 percent).

Elena Delle Donne had 26 points and 10 rebounds as Washington beat Indiana 93-84 on Thursday night. It was the second straight double-double for Delle Donne, who is third in the league in scoring with 20.7 points per game.

"Big game for us, especially it being our first road game and obviously Indy being pretty desperate for a win right now. They played great," Delle Donne said. "Happy with the way we were able to get through some of their runs and stay composed."

Kristi Toliver and Tianna Hawkins each added 13 points for Washington, while Monique Currie scored 12 points.

After trailing early, the Mystics built a 51-44 halftime margin and led by double digits for most of the fourth quarter.

Washington shot a season-best 50.8 percent from the field, including 15-for-29 in the second half. The Mystics bench outscored the Fever reserves 30-20.

"We were pretty inefficient the first five, six minutes in the game," Mystics coach Mike Thibault said. "We made some subs about midway through the first quarter and kind of got ourselves going. Got it tied up by the end of the quarter and I'll give our bench credit for that."