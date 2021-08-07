Mystic & Noank Library reaches out to community by pedaling books

Aug. 7—MYSTIC — Seven-year-old Lizzy Stuart eagerly looked at books Thursday afternoon at Mystic River Park and chose "Magic Tree House" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" books to read on her vacation and when she returns home.

Lizzy and her mother, Kerri Stuart, 16-year-old sister Alex Terranova and grandmother Judy Grewe were visiting the area from Pennsylvania when they spotted the Mystic & Noank Library's book bike, a mobile library with books for people to take for free, at the park.

"I love it," Lizzy said of the book bike.

Kerri Stuart found a John Grisham book she hadn't read yet, while Grewe spotted a Nicholas Sparks book.

"I think this is fabulous, and I think it encourages books for people of all ages," added Grewe, who said reading is so important to get people away from screens and to enjoy the written word.

The Mystic & Noank Library has a new book bike — which the library believes to be the first in the state — to bring books outside the library's walls and into the community.

"It's a way to get some visibility for the library and bring it to people who may not be able to come here for one reason or another," library Executive Director Christine Bradley said.

Bradley said the book bike will help the library reach out to the community and get donated books back into the community. She said people are busy today and don't always have time or even think of coming to the library, so if the library can bring books to them, it reminds them that there is a free public library in the community — and gives them books to read.

The library will showcase the book bike, stocked with donated books, at local events where people can pick up a free book to keep, learn more about the library and sign up for a library card.

The green book bike has a storage compartment that pops open to turn into a small mobile library with bookshelves and a chalkboard. The bike features the Mystic & Noank Library building and cats, inspired by the library's cats, Violet and Mathilda.

Library staff members also plan to take the book bike into neighborhoods in Groton and Stonington and stop by and visit with both kids and adults, said Christopher Kepple, the library's director of development.

Earlier that day, Kepple rode the bike from the library on Library Street in Mystic and along West Main Street to the park. He said anytime the bike is out in downtown Mystic, people smile and take pictures. He said that as people notice the library in a way they hadn't before, hopefully that leads them to visit the library up the hill.

The library does not plan yet to use the bike as a local delivery service, but Kepple said he thinks it would be an option in the future in the immediate area around the library.

Alicia Thomas, 22, was visiting Mystic from Raleigh, N.C., with her sister Anna, 19, and parents, Preethi and Thomas, when they discovered the book bike that is free and accessible to the public.

Alicia said she loves looking at children's books and selected "Each Peach Pear Plum" by Janet and Allan Ahlberg and "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More" by Roald Dahl.

"I think they're really cute, and I hope one day to give them to my kids," she said.

The library was able to purchase the bike through support from the Friends of the Mystic & Noank Library and local sponsors: The Mystic Chamber of Commerce, Mystic Knotwork and Snediker Yacht.

The library is collaborating with Groton Parks and Recreation and will bring the book bike to the skate park in Sutton Park.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with them on this," Groton Parks and Recreation Community Outreach Coordinator Jessica Patterson said. "It's such a fun idea for the community. It's a unique way to bring great resources out into the community, especially to potentially some underserved communities within the larger Groton area, and just doing it a little bit differently than it's been done before."

She noted the bike is believed to be the first fully operational book bike in Connecticut, which is something to celebrate and a unique opportunity. She said it's an exciting new way to connect with the skateboarding community and the Poquonnock Bridge neighborhood.

