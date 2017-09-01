Mystics brace for desperate Storm

The reeling Washington Mystics are looking for any kind of positive momentum heading into the WNBA playoffs.

For the Seattle Storm, a win in Friday's matchup would clinch their postseason slot with point guard Sue Bird poised to set history.

The Mystics (17-15) have lost three in a row and five of six games to drop out of contention for a first-round bye. Now Washington hopes to maintain its No. 5 seed and, more important, find a rhythm.

Bird needs three assists to pass Ticha Penicheiro (2,599) for the WNBA career record. Seattle (14-18) needs a victory to avoid a potential showdown in Sunday's season finale at Chicago for the final playoff berth.

Jewell Loyd scored 33 points in Sunday's 75-71 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Seattle has dropped two in a row.

In Tuesday's 86-76 home loss to the Connecticut Sun, the Mystics shot 36 percent from the floor and let the game get away in the second half after trailing 40-38 at halftime.

"I think we need to find a way to continue being the aggressor and finding a way to get it done even when shots are not falling and everything might not be going our way," Washington's Elena Delle Donne said.

The All-Star forward had 24 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in her third game after missing nearly a month following thumb surgery. Finding consistent help elsewhere has been among the issues for a Washington team ravaged by injuries all season. Starters Emma Meesseman and Kristi Toliver shot a combined 5 of 22 from the field.

"I would hope the veterans would be," Washington coach Mike Thibault said of those needing to step up. "That's on them a little bit, but hopefully in the next few days and at the start of next week before we play (in the playoffs), we'll get some practice time to kind of get the group that's going to play some practice time. We haven't had much lately and we need it badly."

Bird had 10 points and three assists against Phoenix.

"This record really isn't the forefront of my mind," Bird told the Seattle Times. "It will happen when it happens. When you look at players who set the record for most points in a game or most rebounds in a game, they weren't going into the game trying to do that. It just happened. We're really just focusing on finishing the season strong."

Phoenix clinched its playoff berth in Seattle's final home game of the regular season. For the Storm to join the Mercury and Mystics in the postseason, they must get it done on the road.

"We need to win to make sure we can get in," coach Gary Kloppenburg told the Times. "It's a hard league. Our league, from top to bottom, talent-wise, is very close. I expect both those games to be a war out there on the East Coast."

Seattle is 4-11 on the road; Washington is 10-6 at home.