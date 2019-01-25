The mystery team in the Manny Machado sweepstakes has been revealed originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Jan. 26 update: The Padres have expressed interest in arranging a meeting with Manny Machado, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Sources: The Padres have expressed interest in arranging a meeting with Manny Machado, possibly in Miami. SD would like to get some face time before becoming more involved with the free agent. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) January 26, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Want some more Manny Machado news today? Us too! Let us know when you hear some.

In the meantime, here's a tweet about a mystery team that is no longer a mystery, and how they would like to sign Manny Machado, maybe:

padres are indeed in on Manny Machado now. mystery solved? @sdutKevinAcee mentioned today — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2019

The White Sox seemed like favorites, and maybe the Phillies are lurking, and now the Padres are kicking tires?! Who knows anymore.

Want to see how our Mystery Team Rankings are affected by this? Check them out right here.