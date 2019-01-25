The mystery team in the Manny Machado sweepstakes has been revealed

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago
Another nonupdate for you!

The mystery team in the Manny Machado sweepstakes has been revealed

Jan. 26 update: The Padres have expressed interest in arranging a meeting with Manny Machado, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Want some more Manny Machado news today? Us too! Let us know when you hear some. 

In the meantime, here's a tweet about a mystery team that is no longer a mystery, and how they would like to sign Manny Machado, maybe: 

The White Sox seemed like favorites, and maybe the Phillies are lurking, and now the Padres are kicking tires?! Who knows anymore.

Want to see how our Mystery Team Rankings are affected by this? Check them out right here. 

