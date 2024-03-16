Mystery surrounds expected 'secret' meeting between players, PIF

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It turns out Monday’s expected "secret" meeting between the PGA Tour policy board player directors and the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is even clandestine for those who are being “strongly encouraged” to attend.

“I don't even think our membership knows anything about a meeting on Monday yet. I don't know the details of it,” said Peter Malnati, one of the six player directors who would meet with the fund’s governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, on Monday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. “I would rather tell our membership first, but, honestly, I think at this point I probably should have more details because there may be a meeting but I don't even know. I don't know where it is or how I'm getting there.”

Tour player directors ‘strongly encouraged’ to meet with Saudis

Negotiations that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said were “accelerating significantly” are poised to expand to include the player directors.

The possible meeting, which was first reported by Golfweek.com and would take place in a private residence, would be the first time the player directors have met with anyone from the PIF. Malnati said Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has been pushing for a face-to-face meeting between the players and Al-Rumayyan “for months.”

“Players have no business running the PGA Tour, but this is a members' organization,” he said. “We should have input in the direction it goes. Some of these monumental changes that are bound to happen as we stand up this for-profit company and take on investment, players should have involvement and input.”

Malnati, who joined the policy board in 2023 and whose term runs through next year, also said the pushback officials received following the framework agreement that was announced on June 6 has emboldened players to be more involved. But, he feels it’s led to an overcorrection in leadership.

“I think we've almost swung the pendulum too far in the other direction now after what happened on June 6th, where players and the whole organization were left in the dark. Players are probably feeling like they have more input than we should,” said Malnati, who was tied for 18th following a third-round 66 at The Players Championship. “As it comes back to sort of neutral I think we're going to land in a really sweet spot where we have the leadership of the Tour doing what they should and we have a lot of transparency where the players know what's going on and are able to give their input.”

One of the thorny issues a potential deal between the Tour and PIF, which owns LIV Golf, would create is how players who joined the new circuit would be allowed back to the Tour. Some, like Rory McIlroy, have lobbied for an open door for players like Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka to return, in order to reunite the game. Others, like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, balk at a path back without penalty.

“You would find opinions that ran the gamut, from guys that just have a line in the sand that say never, and guys, I think Rory's been pretty outspoken that he wants to see the best players playing on the PGA Tour,” Malnati said. “We're going to have to net out somewhere in the middle. I think the easiest, most likely route we go when we do find a way for guys to come back is just guys aren't coming back to the PGA Tour with membership. They're coming back to the PGA Tour as guys [who] are going to have to earn their way back here.”

Malnati also suggested that the player-equity program — which will essentially dole out the $1.5 billion initial investment that was made earlier this year by SSG in PGA Tour Enterprises, the circuit’s new for-profit arm — will be limited to players who remained loyal to the Tour.

“If we do find a pathway for guys to come back there will certainly be safeguards in place to protect the members of the Tour who stayed here,” he said.