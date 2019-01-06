Mystery solved: Why Cowboys fans went full Black Friday when AT&T Stadium's doors opened
The Dallas Cowboys are seeking their first NFL playoffs win in four years on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks and their fans are clearly excited to get a good look at the action.
How excited are they? Enough that a mob of Cowboys fans broke into a full sprint the second the doors opened at AT&T Stadium. The video that captured the entrance is so reminiscent of the infamous Black Friday crowds that you’d think the fans were told they had a free PlayStation 4 waiting for them under their seats.
Why are Cowboys fans acting like it's Black Friday? 😂
(via @jonmachota) pic.twitter.com/yigp9hMAuG
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 5, 2019
Obviously, the idea of most fans sprinting to their seats is a somewhat silly idea to many given that professional sports are well-known for their use of assigned seating. But there’s a good reason why all of those Cowboys fans chose to run.
Why Cowboys fans were sprinting into AT&T Stadium
The fans in the video had AT&T Stadium’s Party Pass tickets, which are standing room only. That means fans who are willing to do whatever it takes to reach the standing room sections first — and stay there — will be rewarded with a decent view of the end zone for relatively cheap.
You can see an angle that shows the fans reaching their destination here:
The run for the railings. A tradition unlike any other #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/ivBriFeGVf
— David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 5, 2019
This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen a Running of the Party Pass Fans at a playoff game. You can only imagine what the scene would look like if the Cowboys ever hosted an NFC championship game.
More from Yahoo Sports:
• Report: Big Ben took shots at Antonio Brown in team meetings
• Kanter to miss Knicks game in London due to fear of Turkish president
• Harper, Machado’s destiny still a mystery two months in
• Report: USC is denying NFL teams permission to talk to Kliff Kingsbury