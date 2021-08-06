Mystery as $6,000 bottle of Japanese whisky given to Mike Pompeo 'goes missing'

Japanese whisky is highly collectible - REUTERS/Sophie Knight

The US State Department is investigating the mysterious disappearance of a $5,800 bottle of whisky given to Mike Pompeo as a gift by the Japanese government.

According to the Federal Register, which oversees gifts bestowed on US officials by foreign countries, no trace of the bottle's whereabouts could be found, and there is an "ongoing inquiry" into what happened to it.

US officials who receive gifts worth over $390 are required to hand them over to the government or pay for them out of their own pocket. But a spokesman for Mr Pompeo, the former US secretary of state, said: "He has no knowledge of the gift and has not been contacted by anyone regarding an investigation of it."

The Japanese whisky was gifted to Mr Pompeo in June 2019, when he visited the country for a G20 summit, which was also attended by Donald Trump.

Commercial whisky production in the country dates back to the 1920s but Japanese whisky has been rapidly growing in popularity for the past two decades. In recent years, prices for older bottles in particular have risen sharply.

Stefan van Eycken, author of the book "Whisky Rising," told the New York Times: "There is enormous demand from well-heeled collectors, especially in Asia, who will gladly pay the equivalent of a nice sports car for a single bottle of really old Japanese whisky."

However, the type of whisky that was given to Mr Pompeo and why it was so valuable remains a mystery as the register contains no details.

The register also showed that Mr Trump and his wife Melania received more than $120,000 worth of gifts from foreign leaders in 2019.

That included an Ottoman Empire rifle, valued at $8,500, from the Bulgarian prime minister, and a bronze sculpture of an Arabian horse, worth $7,200, from the crown prince of Bahrain.

On their state visit to the UK in 2019 Mrs Trump received from the Queen a specially commissioned sterling silver jewel box with enamel lid. Its estimated value was listed as $390.

All of the gifts received by the president and first lady in 2019 were transferred to the National Archives.

Several of Mr Trump's officials received signed photographs of the Queen on the UK state visit. The register valued each photograph at $2,830. Most of them handed over their signed photographs to the US government but one, Kellyanne Conway, paid the $2,830 to purchase and keep it.