Is Myrtle Beach ready to host its first ever PGA tournament?

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW)– The Myrtle Beach Classic is just days away, but is the Grand Strand prepared?

That is the question many are asking as thousands of golf lovers make their way to the golf capital of the world.

Ryan Betcher with the Myrtle Beach Airport told News13 starting Wednesday May 8 to May13 there are around 200,000 flights arriving and departing from MYR.

“It’s a pretty big jump over the last year, a 23% increase,” said Betcher.

Betcher said MYR also expects to see more traffic than usual on their rental car sites.

“We’ve been talking to the rental car agencies quite a bit about staffing up a little bit more getting more vehicles,” Betcher said. “We’ve also partnered with the tournament to be able to provide onsite parking for all of the players that are coming in for their Cadillac.”

MYR isn’t the only one ready to take on the influx of golf lovers coming to the area.

Hook and Barrell, a local restaurant is just a mile from the course and one of the closet spots for visitors to grab a bite to eat.

Assistant General Manager Cory Richardson said over the past month they brought on new staff members, have been training them, and are now ready for the volume that’s coming.

“We’ve probably increased staffing by anywhere between 10 to 25% already,” Richardson said.

Richardson said as soon as they found out about the PGA tournament, they knew they had to think of a creative way to bring spectators in.

“We’re going to run a promotion if any guest comes in and orders some of our Maker’s Mark products and one of our Maker’s Mark feature cocktails, they will get a sleeve of branded golf balls from Maker’s Mark,” Richardson said supplies are limited. “But we’re excited to do that for the first year’s event and hopefully it’ll grow into something bigger and better as we move forward.”

Richardson said their only concern is their parking lot getting full too quickly as they expect close to 700 guests and want to ensure a special experience for everyone beyond the golf course.

Many of the local businesses and transportation services say the busy season for Myrtle Beach usually kicks off Memorial Day Weekend but with the Myrtle Beach Classic teeing off next Thursday, it seems the season is here a little early, but no one is complaining.

Count on live coverage from the Myrtle Beach classic all next week.

* * *

Savannah Denton joined News 13 in July 2023 as a reporter and producer. Savannah is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow Savannah on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.