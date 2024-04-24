Myrtle Beach Pelicans offer sensory friendly bags during baseball games

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance month, and the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs is working with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to be more inclusive by offering sensory bags.

Their goal is for all visitors, including those on the spectrum, to be able to enjoy baseball games.

Stephanie Turner, the department’s autism division director, said many people on the spectrum or with similar conditions hesitate to go places like baseball games.

“You know baseball is America’s past time and we believe that anybody should be able to enjoy baseball and if this can help them do that, were happy to be a part of that.” Turner said.

The DDSN donated 20 reusable sensory bags to the Pelicans, as well as three other minor league baseball teams in the state. She said some people on the spectrum like loud noises, but others are more sensitive to it.

“So, it could be loud noises, could be the smell of the hotdogs, could be the fireworks at the end of the show kind of thing,” Turner said.

The bag includes noise canceling headphones or earbuds, a communication board, and fidgets. Turner said the bag is aimed to directly help with the five senses.

JoJo Bauer, the parent of a son with special needs, brought her kids to their first baseball game. She said it was a relief when she looked online and saw they offered this kind of service.

“It’s so nice and refreshing to go out in public and know that how inclusive public places such as a baseball stadium is,” Bauer said.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans said getting the bag is an easy process.

When you get to the game, go to guest services behind home plate to pick up a bag free of charge and when you’re leaving, drop the bag off.

Turner said she could see these bags expanding beyond just baseball games in South Carolina.

“We’re always looking and available for other industries or other community events that are looking for, hey how can I be more inclusive to folks on the spectrum,” Turner said.

Turner said they launched the bags at the beginning of the season and plan to offer them all season long. She hopes they can continue to offer this service every year.

* * *

Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13. Adrianna is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and joined the News13 team in June 2023 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in May 2023. Keep up with Adrianna on Instagram, Facebook, and X, formerly Twitter. You can also read more of her work, here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.