Myrtle Beach nonprofit receives $26K in funding from PGA Tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — SOS Care, a Myrtle Beach nonprofit, was awarded $26,000 in funding from the PGA Tournament ahead of the upcoming Myrtle Beach Classic.

SOS Care is a nonprofit direct service provider that empowers those with autism and intellectual disabilities to thrive on their own. Before the Myrtle Beach Classic was officially announced, nonprofits in the area had the chance to apply for funding.

SOS Care is one of nine nonprofits in the area to be chosen for the funding, which they say will make a big difference in their organization and in the community.

The CEO of SOS Care, Sarah Pope, said they are looking for help with employment coaches who provide extra help to those finding their first job.

“We’re so excited that we got to be one of the chosen, because we can make a difference right here locally,” Pope said. “So, when people are coming into town and they’re playing in the tournament, they know they’re going to help people right here.”

Along with the funding, all tickets for the tournament bought through the SOS Care link will automatically donate $5 of the ticket costs to SOS Care.

To find that link, click here.

* * *

Gracie is a multimedia journalist at News 13 and is from Cleveland, Ohio. Gracie joined the team in June 2023 after graduating from the University of Alabama in May. Follow Gracie on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, & read more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.