Myrtle Beach man aces at Princeton Elks

Jul. 23—PRINCETON — A Myrtle Beach man shot a hole in one on Thursday at the Princeton Elks Golf Course.

Opie McKinney, formerly of Princeton, aced hole No. 3 Thursday morning. He made the 135-yard shot with a nine-iron from the gold tees. It marked McKinney's fourth career ace, all of which have fallen on Hole No. 3 at the Princeton Elks course.

Gary Meadows witnessed McKinney's feat.

Bryant Aces at Fountain Springs

PETERSTOWN — Vernon Bryant shot a hole in one on Sunday at Fountain Springs Golf Course in Peterstown.

Bryant, of Princeton, made his ace on Hole No. 15, taking the 118 yard shot with a 7-iron.

Orville Carper of Princeton witnessed the shot.