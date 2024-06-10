Myrtle Beach golf course closed and undergoing renovations. What are they changing?

One of the best golf courses in Myrtle Beach and South Carolina is closed and set to undergo extensive renovations.

The Arnold Palmer-designed King’s North course at Myrtle Beach National closed Jun. 3, 2024, in preparation for the overhaul, according to a press release from the course’s owner, Founders Group International.

According to the press release, the course will remain closed until Oct. 1, 2024, due to renovations on the front nine holes. Greens will expand by 36 percent, adding 30,000 square feet, and every bunker on the course will receive a new installation focused on increasing playability, making the holes more approachable for golfers.

This process includes removing one of the three fairway bunkers on hole number six, also known as “The Gambler.” The press release added that the course’s back nine will also undergo renovations in the summer of 2025.

In 2024, Golfweek Magazine voted King’s North tied for the 11th best public golf course in South Carolina. Founders Group International also owns TPC Myrtle Beach and the Grande Dunes Resort Course, which appeared on Golfweek’s list of best public courses in Myrtle Beach.