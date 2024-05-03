Myrtle Beach Classic to be top-notch experience for visitors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been months of planning leading up to event week for the Myrtle Beach Classic, which starts on Monday.

News13 spoke with Darren Nelson, the tournament director, who spoke about how they’re preparing to create a superb experience for fans.

Nelson said they are in full swing at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He said Myrtle Beach’s response to hosting this PGA tour has been an incredible one.

“It’s incredible the excitement this market has for this event,” Nelson said. “All the groups coming together and the ingredients were there to host a PGA tour event in Myrtle Beach and we are seeing that too as we get closer to tournament week.”

After all, it is the golf capital of the world.

“We are really trying to elevate the brand of Myrtle Beach. So, when they looked at different golf courses, certainly the Dunes Golf and Beach Club was one of the first they looked at,” Nelson said. “It speaks for itself the condition it’s in.”

Starting on Monday, the golf course will be closed to the public for event week. During the tournament, the clubhouse will be closed off to the public and utilized for players, caddies, and media.

And all the action will be out on the course — there are designated viewing areas for spectators, with bleachers on hole 17 and 18 for general admission ticket holders.

As for food and drinks?

“We will have lots of concession stands out on the golf course,” Nelson said. “Lots of restrooms so we will make sure the fan experience is a top-notch experience for everybody.”

Adding to the experience, you can find the fan zone near the 18th tee area. Not too far away from there, on tee 17, there’s a VIP experience, called club 17. This ticket includes food and beverages.

Simply put, the area is a treasure trove for visitors.

“I think really the gem of hosting the event here is the Atlantic Ccean and the view,” Nelson said. “So, folks that are tuning into the golf channel during the event for the eight hours of coverage will see the ocean view and hopefully be inspired to come visit Myrtle Beach.”

It’s not too late to purchase a ticket, they are still for sale online.

