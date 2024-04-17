Myrtle Beach Classic: What to know about city’s first PGA Tour event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking being $15 per day for the Myrtle Beach Classic is among several things people need to know ahead of the inaugural PGA Tour event on the Grand Strand next month.

The tour event will take place May 9-12 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club and will boast a field of 132 golfers. Here are some things spectators and media need to know.

PARKING:

Public parking will be in Lot B at 2400 Oak Street in Myrtle Beach. Parking will be $15 per day, cashless, and the price is not included with the purchase of a ticket.

A shuttle service will run May 8-12. The ride is about 15 minutes and covers six miles to the drop off at the course. Spectator gates will open at the course at 6 a.m. May 8-12. The public is not admitted May 6-7.

COURSE CHANGES:

New tees have been added on holes 1, 2, 6, 8 and 14 to stretch the yardage for that week.

A new short-game area has also been added and the practice putting green was expanded by one-third to 12,000 feet. Several trees were also removed, including one behind the green at holes 1 and 17.

MORE TICKET INFORMATION:

Children aged 15 and younger will be admitted free if they are accompanied by a paying ticketholder.

Those in the military (active, retired or reserve) and local first responders will be offered two free tickets for Wednesday, May 8’s practice round. They can also purchase two tickets for Thursday-Sunday at a 25% discount. For tickets, click here.

SPECTATOR TOTALS:

Ticket sales have been “brisk” since the beginning, and officials hope the tournament will draw nearly 10,000 spectators per day.

There are stands behind the 17th and 18th greens, with each structure able to accommodate about 250 people.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY TEE TIMES:

Tee times for the golfers will start at 7 a.m. off both the first and 10th holes on Thursday and Friday.

Cuts will start after Friday’s round to the low 60 scorers, including ties. Gates will open to the public at 6 a.m. May 8-12.

GOLF CHANNEL COVERAGE:

Golf Channel will provide eight hours of live coverage from Thursday-Sunday.

Television times are from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

News13 will have extensive coverage of the inaugural event during the week and the weeks leading up to it. Count on us for updates.

