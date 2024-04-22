Myrtle Beach Classic hosts Horry County students for hands-on experience

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Classic hosted more than 200 Horry County high school students on Monday at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The students were able to see first-hand what’s involved in running Myrtle Beach’s first-ever PGA Tournament. From site plans to marketing the event, students were able to learn more about their desired career paths.

“It’s an opportunity for these students to take advantage of where they live and really take advantage of the events that come to this town,” said Amanda Van Natta, a Workbase Learning Specialist for HCS. “I think the students are really excited to get a behind the scenes peek but then specifically how it pertains to what they’re learning in the classroom.”

Juniors and seniors majoring in marketing, hospitality, and agriculture programs were split into groups. They were able to see a birds-eye view of the site plans for the event, get a tour of the course and see the types of careers they could go into after graduation.

“ I came over here to see what was going on for this marketing event. I’m really excited to see and learn because it’s a career I want to work in,” Socastee senior AJ Linksy said.

The students had 30-minute hands-on sessions, learning about the preparation of the grounds, turf management, event set-up and the various job options within their desired career fields.

“I love it. Getting out of school coming here. It’s always something I wanted to do,” North Myrtle Beach junior Max Smith said. “So, it’s just good getting your foot in the door somewhere and actually might be a part of this one day.”

The students got the opportunity to ask questions and see what their desired career specifically does when putting on an event of this size.

“Understanding how it’s promoted and what goes on on the inside and all the different roles that you may not know have existed,” Smith said. “It’s just really cool to get to know all that stuff.”

One student said she was suprised by how much planning goes into the event.

“How they market everything and advertise it and just how they place restrooms and stuff. I mean, you really don’t think about that when you come to a tournament or anything,” Aynor junior Molly Barfield said Molly Barfield.

Officals with the Myrtle Beach Classic and Horry County Schools said they’re excited to have this golf tournament in Myrtle Beach for the next four years and are happy they could provide the unique experience for the students.

HCS hopes to host this event for the next four years to teach more students about what it takes to put on a successful event.

Gracie is a multimedia journalist at News 13 and is from Cleveland, Ohio. Gracie joined the team in June 2023 after graduating from the University of Alabama in May. Follow Gracie on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, & read more of her work here.

