Myrtle Beach Classic field of players released

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The first ever Myrtle Beach Classic will take place next week at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach. Today the PGA tour releasing the rest of the 132 player field that will participate in the 72-hole event from May 9-12.

Below is the full list:

Below is a link to the players as well with their stats.

https://www.pgatour.com/tournaments/2024/myrtle-beach-classic/R2024553

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.