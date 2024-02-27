Myles Turner sends the shot away

Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Jeff Jones experienced a heart attack in December and had to step away from the team last month to undergo cancer treatments.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
There's no doubt as to who is the No. 1-ranked player in fantasy baseball this season. But who could knock him off that spot? Fred Zinkie reveals his candidates.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combined for a brilliant late goal to earn Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds in 2024.
One particular group of players on the market might be most impacted, while it's also important to look at percentage over raw cap numbers.
The Dolphins will have to be smart about their decisions this offseason given their precarious salary cap status.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals the key findings from his annual MLB stadium review.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Cardinals, who found wins scarce but promise plentiful in 2023.
Signing Jordan Love to an extension and protecting him will be top priorities in Green Bay this offseason.