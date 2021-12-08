Myles Turner likely to be traded?

Michael Scotto: This is a podcast from Myles I think is pretty relevant. He said, “The organization is going to do what’s best for the organization. They’re not inclined to care about your feelings in a sense. Now that I see myself in these rumors all the time, it’s just like another day for me. It’s like, ‘Oh, what else is new?’” Some scouts and executives have pointed out his fluctuating minutes under Rick Carlisle as a kind of a hint that he’ll ultimately be the one traded. Turner’s 25 (years old) and is signed through next season, as is Caris LeVert, who’s also signed through next season. Domantas Sabonis has two more years on his deal and has already been a two-time All-Star at 25.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Podcast: A look at trade scenarios for Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, Pacers trio Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert. Plus, two new candidates to keep an eye on for Portland's general manager job

Worth noting following a report from The Athletic stating Indiana is pivoting to a rebuild: Knicks and Pacers touched base prior to 2021-22 season and Myles Turner was discussed

Myles Turner Trades

I definitely got carried away on the trade machine last night. Love or hate these, the key thing that stuck out to me is the Hornets have a lot of mid sized contracts and a good mix of old/young players that makes trading with them VERY easy

It just occurred to me that Jack Armstrong would LOSE HIS MIND if the Raptors trade for Myles Turner.

Fresh off recording last night, At The Hive Live is back and we had a lot to get through

Covid crisis + Young guys stepping up + Myles Turner trade thoughts

podcasts.apple.com/mt/podcast/ath… – 8:49 AM

Earlier, Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz reported the Pacers are willing to listen to trade offers on core pieces like Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Caris LeVert.

Jovan Buha and I broke out the fake trade machine and talked about potential trades

Today's show w/ Britt Robson

– What is wrong with the Wolves bottom-10 O?

– The potential fit of Myles Turner

– Pat Bev’s future

– Are teams figuring out the new scheme on D?

– Using KAT more

– Needing to find out if Naz + McDaniels are long-term pieces

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 10:41 PM

NEWEST EPISODE OF THE GAME THEORY PODCAST:

Jovan Buha is here. You can watch us come up with fake trades for Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Then we dive deep into the Lakers weird start.

https://t.co/Sm8vaa4AHG pic.twitter.com/ufpoR99GSX – 7:50 PM

Myles Turner has heard his name in trade talks for three years. He talked about the possibility of being traded, expectations for the Pacers, and what the future could hold below.

👉🏼 https://t.co/K4vE5cMpcq pic.twitter.com/HCYFwFeM1l – 5:00 PM

Back in April, I did this episode of the show on whether or not the Wolves should consider trading for Myles Turner — using the Aaron Gordon trade as a guideline for what the most might be.

14-minute mark I start talking about how Turner would fit.

14-minute mark I start talking about how Turner would fit.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 3:12 PM

According to Shams Charania, the Pacers have decided to rebuild and Myles Turner would be the ideal target for Portland. There may be some further tinkering in the roster needed to optimize him but he would fit very well immediately. A third team would be necessary to acquire McCollum since he does not fit in Indiana’s plans. -via HoopsHype / December 7, 2021

In need of a new direction amid a 10-16 start to the season, the Indiana Pacers are moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open up trade conversations around some of their veteran stalwarts, sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2021

Multiple sources said that the Pacers are receptive in trade dialogue with rival teams centered on potentially moving guard Caris LeVert and either two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis or center Myles Turner. All three players have frequently garnered significant interest from rival teams. Pacers officials have received frequent calls on both of their big men over the past several seasons, but new head coach Rick Carlisle wanted an opportunity to spend time with Sabonis and Turner and grow with the roster. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2021