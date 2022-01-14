Myles Turner elaborates on cryptic tweet

Myles Turner, the Pacers’ longest tenured player, shared a cryptic message via social media after the team’s 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics on Monday. He had six points, three rebounds and one block, and played just one second of the extra period as Indiana fell to 1-12 in games decided by four points or less this season. Turner, who wasn’t made available to the media after the game, then posted “This Ain’t P,” a phrase made popular by rapper Gunna which basically means, ‘This isn’t cool,’ on his Twitter and Instagram. Three days later, and less than 24 hours after scoring a team-high 18 points in a 119-100 loss to the Celtics again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Turner elaborated Thursday on what he meant by his vague social media posts.

Source: Indianapolis Star

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Myles Turner addressed his “This Ain’t 🅿️” tweet.

I know a lot of jokes have been made, but I really do think I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t ask him directly about it. Could be something, could be nothing, but it’s gotta be asked. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:35 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

I asked Myles Turner what he meant by his “This Ain’t 🅿️” tweet:

“If I try to explain it I’mma sound crazy, but all I personally meant by that was I’m just not enjoying the losing aspect of this thing right now. … It’s frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp.” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/jSOPU3ACGh – 2:11 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Knicks, Hornets among teams reportedly interested in Myles Turner sportando.basketball/en/knicks-horn… – 2:02 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Myles Turner in Josh Richardson’s IG comments lol

“I knew you was finna post this weak ass dunk” pic.twitter.com/9msgBRoqa3 – 10:34 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Myles Turner was not made available to the media tonight. #Pacers – 10:04 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert just threw a similar pass to Myles Turner and he missed another wide open 3. #Pacers – 8:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Myles Turner always leaves me wanting more. – 8:25 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Malcolm Brogdon just threw a nice pass to Myles Turner for a wide open corner 3 that Turner missed. #Pacers – 8:25 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Myles Turner with a put-back dunk. #Pacers trail 51-39. – 7:54 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New pod with the legend @JonathanTjarks. Talked all things Dallas Mavericks, what the Pacers should do with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, which teams should go for them, and much more: – 7:14 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Back to the usual starting guys for the #Pacers:

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Caris LeVert

— Justin Holiday

— Domantas Sabonis

— Myles Turner – 6:53 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Pacers – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – January 12, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams

Indiana – Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

OUT: Boston: Smart Indiana: Duarte, Warren, McConnell pic.twitter.com/bLnQIgSejq – 6:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pregame warmups for Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/dGLIHKRJv6 – 5:45 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

We’re back on @thehalftimeapp today from 4-5ET, talking Klay’s return, the latest on Ben Simmons, Myles Turner, Boston’s wings, and trade possibilities for the 2019 draft class.

Download to join us here: thehalftime.app/audio/A-c94aa6… – 12:01 PM

“I just think that got blown way out of proportion for no reason,” Turner said. ” … All I personally meant by that was I’m just not enjoying the losing aspect of this thing right now. We lost a very close game in Boston, a very winnable game. It was frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp. I have a lot of people that care about me, a lot of people that care about winning, a lot of people that care about this team, so that’s pretty much all that was. -via Indianapolis Star / January 14, 2022

“I hope we can just lay that to rest because I feel like people are trying (to say), ‘Oh, he wants out! Oh, he’s trying to get traded!’ and it’s none of that.” -via Indianapolis Star / January 14, 2022

The Pacers held a team meeting before practice Thursday, which Turner referred to as a “state of the union.” He and other players were allowed to voice their opinions, and Turner said the biggest message was “not all hope is lost.” -via Indianapolis Star / January 14, 2022