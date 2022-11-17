Myles Turner with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/16/2022
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/16/2022
Myles Turner's future with the Pacers is complicated, but in his present he has posted four straight double-doubles without getting outside of himself.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Charlotte Hornets host the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers fall behind by 13 points in the first half, but put away the Hornets with a dominant fourth quarter.
Would the Clippers trade a rotation-level wing player to add center depth?
The Warriors should have been celebrating Steph Curry's 50-point eruption. Instead, they were left to pick up the pieces after another ugly road loss.
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Lakers' 3-10 start and the Suns are in the middle of it.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Lions head coach Dan Campbell will face off on Sunday, but it won’t be their first meeting. Daboll and Campbell previously worked together on the Dolphins’ staff, and this week Daboll told an entertaining story about their first meeting. Daboll said that when he was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator [more]
While Klay Thompson recently asked for time to get back to his old self, he acknowledged that he'll never return to his peak pre-injury form.
The only player who will break Steph Curry's records is Steph Curry and the Warriors' superstar is on pace to break his true shooting record from 2018.
Just days after his season-high 36-point game, Jordan Poole's inconsistency resumed.
The Warriors' dynastic core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala won't be around forever.
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Steph Curry shared what he told Klay Thompson after breaking the all-time 3-point record last season.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Steph Curry had to wait a few days, but he finally passed Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond on the all-time scoring list.
The Lakers had an open discussion during a film session Saturday, then went out Sunday and ended their losing streak.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
KU basketball’s physicality was a problem for Duke at the Champions Classic, and the Jayhawks were dominant when it came to protecting the paint. Here’s more.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Senior figures at the Golden State Warriors admit the team lacks “grit” and cohesion as the NBA defending champions extended their record on the road this season to 0-8 after a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry could hardly be blamed for the defeat: he scored 50 points against the Suns and is averaging 32.8 points this season, the second-best figure in the league. “I’m scoring great, trying to be efficient and I’m going to keep doing that,” Curry said.