Myles Turner with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) Nikola Jokic was up to his old tricks Wednesday night, scoring on a crafty array of hook shots, 3-pointers and flat-footed jumpers. The 6-foot-11 Serbian poured in 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Phoenix Suns 110-98 in the opener for both teams. The Nuggets recovered from a 16-point deficit late in the second quarter and held the Suns to just 40 points in the second half.