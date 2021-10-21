Myles Turner with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/20/2021
Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers, 10/20/2021
Fearless Forecast Week 7: 3 REC 47 YDS Projected Points: 6.2
Goorjian's comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the "ugly" stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. "It's not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben's side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not ...
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel has an interesting strategy for how to use Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Last year, Klay Thompson was out for the Golden State Warriors when they opened the NBA season against the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is now out for L.A.
Chicago Bulls star forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a River North mansion that was previously owned by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
Zion Williamson's health has been central to the friction between him and the Pelicans.
Get ready for some new tea heading into 2022 after the events of the past few days.
The NBA legend praised the Brooklyn Nets for benching Irving and slammed comparisons with boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
The Ben Simmons saga went nuclear on Tuesday with a practice ejection and a suspension, and of course the internet brought its bag of jokes. By Adam Hermann
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) The Sacramento Kings will be in a good place this season if Harrison Barnes can consistently shoot like he did in the season opener. Barnes scored 36 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Kings spoiled Chauncey Billups debut as Portland's head coach with a 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were impressed with Andre Drummond in their win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Surprise, surprise -- Lakers fans are mad.
The Ravens were awarded tackle Brandon Knight on a waiver claim on Monday, but he won’t be joining the team this week. The team announced on Wednesday that Knight has refused to report to the team. Head coach John Harbaugh said at a Wednesday press conference that Knight did not report for personal reasons. They [more]
Steve Kerr found the answer to unlocking Steph Curry and Jordan Poole.
PHOENIX (AP) Nikola Jokic was up to his old tricks Wednesday night, scoring on a crafty array of hook shots, 3-pointers and flat-footed jumpers. The 6-foot-11 Serbian poured in 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Phoenix Suns 110-98 in the opener for both teams. The Nuggets recovered from a 16-point deficit late in the second quarter and held the Suns to just 40 points in the second half.
The ‘Bronze Bomber’ was knocked down three times by Fury in their heavyweight title fight
Julian Edelman is not taking the news well.
"Me, I'm not a big fan on the leaving," Morant said. "As long as I'm here, I'm here; that's my focus. Regardless, I'm going to make the best of any situation, continue to just go out with my teammates, win games, play in front of our fans and do ...
The Detroit Pistons committed many of the same mistakes they made last year, but coach Dwane Casey was otherwise encouraged after their loss.